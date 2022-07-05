Daily News: British Vogue Celebrates 50 Years Of Pride, Chanel & Dior Haute Couture, Moschino’s New Campaign, Plus! Hamptons Happenings Galore

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

British Vogue brings together 12 LGBTQIA+ stars for the August cover

To nod to 50 years of London Pride, Edward Enninful wanted to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a special ensemble cover. With Enninful himself on styling duty, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot photographed the cast which includes Cara Delevingne, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana DeBose, Jordan Barrett, Munroe Bergdorf, Sheerah Ravindren, Cameron Lee Phan, Aweng Chuol, Nathan Westling, Valentina Sampaio, Gottmik, Kai-Isaiah Jamal. Inside, there’s also an accompanying interview by Vogue contributing editor and trans campaigner Paris Lees. DeBose tells Lees: “I’m very aware of the importance of allyship right now. I don’t believe this is a fight we can win on our own. Historically, any time we’ve made gains as a community is because we’ve had the support of others. And this is the time, because if they’re going to come after my rights, one way or another they’re coming for yours too.” To that note, Delevingne poignantly adds: “Trans rights, women’s rights, they’re all human rights. This isn’t about, ‘Oh, it’s not my job because I’m not part of the community.’ It’s all of our jobs to stand up for each other.” Read the full feature here.

Chanel Fall ’22 Haute Couture

“Are those the Chanel—” “Cowboy boots? Yeah. They are.” For her latest haute couture offering, Virginie Viard continued her fondness for equestrian and Western references and went all in, teaming many of her pretty-as-a-picture ensembles with black cowboy-style boots. The set itself, created by artist Xavier Veilhan, featured arches and bullseye targets in the sandy outdoor stadium of the equestrian L’Étrier de Paris center in the Bois de Boulogne. And while Charlotte Casiraghi didn’t ride through the venue on a horse this time around, she was still very much involved behind the scenes, alongside Veilhan and Viard’s host of artistic partners on the show: musician Sébastian Tellier, model Vivienne Rohner, and Pharrell Williams (the soundtrack, by Michel Gaubert, also featured the British group SAULT.) As for the clothes, Madame Chanel’s 1930s silhouettes were on the brain for the most part: drop waists, lean black outfits, sensible skirt suits, frock coats, and strong shoulders. “The clothes remain light, feminine, designed to be worn. I can’t see myself doing it any other way,” Viard said of the collection in her show notes. In the case of a sparkly sequin skirt and bolero jacket set, teamed with a large hair bow and those aforementioned cowboy boots, we certainly agree.

Dior Fall ’22 Haute Couture

Meanwhile, Maria Grazia Chiuri was looking not necessarily to one idea for a jumping off point for her Fall ’22 couture collection, but to the ties that connect all living things. In particular, the symbolic tree of life. As a backdrop to the heart-achingly beautiful gowns and embellished coats, Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko had created set design for the show inspired by the aforementioned motif. After seeing the work of Trofymenko in a museum in Rome, Chiuri was inspired to connect with the Kyiv-based artist, which led her down the path of learning more about Ukrainian folk costumes and resulted in the big-sleeve blouses, capes, intricate embroidery, hand smocking, patchwork lace, and shrunken jackets. “Thanks to refined gestures of the hand, the tree of life is thus transformed into a manifesto for harmonious plurality, allowing a restoration of balance, if only momentarily,” the show notes explained.

Moschino unveil new campaign

The Moschino campaign for Fall Winter ’22 has been released. With Jeremy Scott as creative director, the imagery sees Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow, and Sora Choi breathe life into Scott’s most recent collection, which was inspired by found objects in a stately mansion and the cult-fave sci fi movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey. Rounding out the dream team, Pat McGrath and Guido Palau were once again enlisted for makeup and hair respectively, while the campaign was styled by Carlyne Cerd de Dudzeele.

Focus Features & The Cinema Society host screening of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Hamptonites recently gathered in the garden of The Maidstone to enjoy lobster beignets, petit filet mignon, pommes frites, and French Martinis as they were treated to a screening of the delightful new movie, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Based on the novel series from the 1950s which follows the lovable Londoner, the film features Lucas Bravo (of Emily in Paris fame) who was in town for the event too. Joining Bravo was his co-star Lesley Manville, who plays the protagonist, and director/co-writer/producer Anthony Fabian and screenplay writer Carroll Cartwright. Additional attendees on the evening included Christie Brinkley, Don Lemon and Tim Malone, Candace Bushnell, Jihae, Jill Rappaport, Dylan Lauren, Tommy Dunn, Gretta Monahan and Ricky Paull Goldin, Sandra Brant, Terry George, Whitney Fairchild and Nacho Ramos, Tara Westwood, Michael Atmore, Sylvie and Olivier Chantecaille, Judy Licht and Jerry Della Femina, Dave Karger, Debbie Bancroft, Gustaf Demarchelier, Dayssi Olarte de Kanovas, Nick Gregory, Monica Mitro, Regina Scully, Loudon Wainwright III, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Zadig & Voltaire join East Hampton’s Shops With A Purpose event

Coming up this Thursday, Zadig & Voltaire will participate in East Hampton’s Shops With A Purpose event for the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center; a local initiative that supports learning and community in EH. See below for more details!

SoulCycle’s special ride and pop-up event

Also taking place this Thursday, July 9, SoulCycle will bring together its partners for a special ride and pop-up at the BARN in Bridgehampton. Founding senior master instructor Laurie Cole will lead the ride, accompanied by a live DJ. Artist BKASPR will create a live painting inspired by the new SoulCycle x Lululemon collection, while a happy hour after party will include wine provided by Whispering Angel to enjoy alongside gifting from Lululemon, Ora, OHHo, Flying Coffee, and express facial services from FaceGym. Class will take place from 1PM to 1.45PM and early booking is now available on the SoulCycle app or website. See you front row!

Sandals Resorts arrives in the Caribbean with a splash

Sandals Royal Curaçao’s island-wide grand opening celebration was one for the books. The affair nodded to the culture and vibrancy of its new home with a rotation of performances, music, dance, and a highly-anticipated return of Carnival to Curaçao for the first time since 2019. Choreographed by Dushi Aventura, Carnival saw close to 100 drummers, dancers, stilt walkers, and front line costumes which had been handmade especially for Sandals Royal Curaçao’s grand opening. Curaçao’s Swordfish Synchronized Swimming Team came together for a first-of-its-kind combination routine inside the bi-level Dos Awa Infinity Pool, the centerpiece of the resort, and members of Curaçao’s national junior team performed together for the first time too. In a nod to Curaçao’s famous spirit, Blue Curaçao, the Blue Man Group also took to the stage during opening weekend—including a Sandals-themed stunt. Over the course of the celebrations, Sandals Resorts executive chairman Adam Stewart was joined by special guest, the famed fashion designer Stan Herman, to unveil the new “Anniversary Collection” Team Member uniforms curated by Herman, in a tribute to the company’s 15,000 team members and 40 years in business. The uniforms will debut first at Sandals Royal Curaçao and thereafter throughout all resorts in the portfolio. We’re booking our flights asap.

