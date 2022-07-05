Frederico Azevedo Fêted The Official Opening Of Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market in Bridgehampton

Award-winning garden and landscape designer Frederico Azevedo was recently joined by East End tastemakers to introduce the Sossego outdoor collection at the official opening of the Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market in Bridgehampton.

On a sunny Saturday evening, guests joined Azevedo for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music to experience the picturesque Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market and learn more about Sossego outdoor furniture, which is designed by Aristeu Pires and hand-finished with sustainably harvested Cumaru Brazilian wood. Sossego, which has a flagship showroom in the New York Design Center, also exclusively launched a new loveseat called Julieta at the Unlimited Earth Care Garden Market event to much fanfare.

As for The Garden Market, visitors can expect an array of fresh native and well-adapted plants and flowers that have been selected by Azevedo to suit the unique environments of the Hamptons. The Garden Market is housed in a newly built modern barn which is adjacent to the Unlimited Earth Care Bridgehampton headquarters at 2249 Scuttle Hole Road.

Feeling inspired? You can visit The Garden Market now, every day from 9AM to 5PM.

