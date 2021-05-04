Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Brooks Brothers drops new collab with FILA

FILA’s getting down to business—business casual, that is! The athletic retailer has partnered with Brooks Brothers on a preppy, tennis-inspired collab that makes use of its signature red, navy, and white color palette. Merging tailoring and streetwear, the limited edition collection features pieces like v-neck sweaters, tracksuits, polos, and a pleated tennis dress, all featuring a co-branded logo. Why would Brooks Brothers and FILA work together now, you may ask? Simple—both brands have a rich design legacy and history of tennis connections. Sounds like a perfect fit! You can shop the collection, which ranges from $24-$798, now on Brooks Brothers’ website.

Max Mara to stage Resort ’22 show in Naples this June

Max Mara’s Resort 2022 collection is going overseas! The brand, which is a prime highlight of Milan Fashion Week, is returning to IRL shows with a live resort runway in Ischia on June 29, according to a source. The island, which is located near the Gulf of Naples, is a sister to Capri—so expect lots of clothing and accessories perfect for a sun-soaked summer. The show will also continue the brand’s 70th anniversary celebration, which began with its Fall ’21 show this February.

Netflix’s Halston debuts first trailer

Fashion drama lovers, rejoice! The latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Halston series was just released this week, and it’s already got the fashion community (and the whole Internet, of course) abuzz. Starring Ewan McGregor as the titular designer, the Ryan Murphy-produced limited series follows Halston–alongside famous friends like Liza Minelli (Krysta Rodriguez) and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan)—as his label rises and soars to dizzying heights in the 1970s and ’80s. The trailer finds McGregor mingling at Studio 54 and throwing various fashion shows—as well as the darker side to the designer’s career, ranging from drug abuse to numerous angry encounters in his iconic red office. While we await the show’s May 14 release, watch its trailer below:

Philip Lim opens More Than Our Bellies digital marketplace

The online food community just expanded, thanks to Philip Lim. The designer’s initiative More Than Our Bellies just launched its first online marketplace today, following steady growth since its creation during lockdown. “It was also a time to reset,” Lim said in a video accompanying the official opening of the digital marketplace. The marketplace currently offers a range of hand-sculpted dishes and different sizes of maple wood cutting boards, in a cream and tan palette that perfectly complement’s Lim’s contemporary aesthetic. You can shop the line—and give your kitchen an uber chic upgrade in the process!—on More Than Our Bellies’ website now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MORE THAN OUR BELLIES (@morethanourbellies)

INTERMIX comes under new ownership

INTERMIX is being sold to Altamont Capital Partners, after years of ownership under Gap Inc. The change comes when the retailer is looking for larger growth—and Altamont is looking for companies with growth potential. The new arrangement will find Altamont providing INTERMIX with greater resources to expand their already massive retail empire, currently boasting 31 national stores and a popular e-commerce site. “As events and social gatherings become more frequent, INTERMIX is well-positioned to re-emerge as a leading omni-channel fashion retailer and continue to improve its offering and service for its exceptional customer base,” said Altamont Capital Partners Managing Director Keoni Schwartz in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INTERMIX (@intermixonline)

Jamie Chung covers Byrdie’s digital “Power Issue”

Byrdie’s fourth digital issue, “The Power Issue,” has arrived—with actress and fashion insider Jamie Chung as its cover star! Released to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Chung speaks with Byrdie in the accompanying interview about her experience as an AAPI actress in Hollywood—and how her recent turn on HBO’s Lovecraft Country increased her value of heritage. It’s worth noting that the entire issue’s creative team, from photography to floral design, are all members of the AAPI community. Read about it for yourself in the “Power Issue” on Byrdie’s website!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYRDIE (@byrdie)

Paris Hilton’s “Stop Being Poor” tank top is a lie

Paris Hilton is clearing the air on one of her most well-known photographs in a new TikTok video, which is quickly going viral. The entrepreneur has pulled back the curtain on the iconic photo of her wearing a pink maxi skirt and tank top that proclaims “Stop Being Poor,” revealing that it actually stated “Stop Being Desperate”—and was completely PhotoShopped. It’s clear Hilton’s fans have her full support—after all, the video currently has 5 million views and counting. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Hilton warns at the end of the clip. Wise words, indeed.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.