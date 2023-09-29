Editor’s Pick: Fendi First 1 Sneaker

What: It’s futuristic, it’s fashionable, it’s functional, it’s Fendi First’s first sneaker! Fendi fans have long been clamoring for everything in the Fendi First line—from the sculptural gravity-defying heels to the pillowy leather clutch bags—and now, there’s a sleek new statement shoe to add to your wishlist.

Who: Now under the creative direction of Kim Jones, Fendi is synonymous with Italian luxury. While the Rome-based leather goods house founded in 1925 is approaching a century in business, its offering remains current and fresh, thanks to Jones’ grasp of popular culture and the fashion zeitgeist, as well as the house’s time-honored standards of quality, craft, and innate European glamour.

Why: The Fendi First 1 low-top sneaker features an eye-catching, almost optical illusion-like heel, thanks to the inverted F-shape design sculpted out of the sole. And, as its bubble shape would imply, the shoe is as light as air thanks to a mix of technical construction, a suspension sole, and thin knitted fabric. The sneaker, which also features Fendi lettering on the shoe tab and outer toe, will be available in four color combinations: classic white, classic black, rose with silver and bright pink, and dust grey.

Where: In selected boutiques globally now, and on Fendi.com from 10/5.

How much: $995

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.