Daily Media: Emma Rosenblum Now Chief Content Officer At Bustle, Ebony/Jet’s New CEO

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Emma Rosenblum, formerly editor in chief of Bustle Digital Group, is now chief content officer.

2. Michele Ghee is now chief executive officer of Ebony and Jet, and will oversee the digital relaunch on March 1.

3. Jennifer Jones is now head of global business affairs and operations at Condé Nast Entertainment. Teal Newland has been promoted to senior vice president of digital video for English language, Ezzie Chidi-Ofong is now senior vice president of digital video for local language, Cecile Murias is senior vice president of global physical production, and Reggie Williams is now senior vice president of global consumer revenue video.

4. Kate Wylie has been appointed global chief sustainability officer at Chanel. She will begin her role in April.

5. Jim Zwiers is now president, global operations group at Wolverine Worldwide. Wolverine Worldwide also named Matt Blonder As president, global ecommerce.

6. Brianna Farmiloe is now account manager at Behrman Communications.

Plus!

7. The Lede Company is now representing Isabel Marant.

8. The Lede Company is also now representing Fossil Group, Spalding, TOMS, Cincoro Tequila,Once Upon a Farm, and Molekule.

9. PURPLE is now representing cosmetics brand Smashbox.

10. KWT Global is now representing Sam Edelman.

11. Autumn Communications is now representing Tradesy, SolaWave, and maxbone.

12. MCC is now representing The Luxury Collection.

13. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing ILUNA Smart Supplements.

14. Magrino is now representing Hu Chocolate.

15. Six One is now representing Bella Skin Beauty.

