Daily Gift Guide: Divine Jewelry Options Under $500

Behind on your holiday shopping? We’re right there with you! We’ve mined the web to find undeniably chic and eye-catching jewelry musts—which luckily won’t break the bank either. For your sister, your girlfriend, you bestie, or heck, even for yourself, here’s what’s caught the attention of our inner magpie.

Celestial Bangle, $49.50, Talbots

Nolan earring set, $156, Adornmonde

14K yellow gold engravable bar bracelet, $450, Brilliant Earth

Sara pendant in 9K gold, $130, Sézanne

Trois bubble drop earrings, $450, Monbouquette

Cybill earrings, $290, Pamela Love

Silver and enamel ear cuffs, $220, Bea Bongiasca

Medium asymmetrical multi-stone pendant necklace, $395, Anna Beck

Champagne showers anklet, $48, HEY MAEVE

Artemis goddess of wild things necklace with diamond, $320, Common Era

Oval resin ring, $68, Kurt Geiger

Celeste star dainty studs in rose gold, $30, AMYO

Spaced letter necklace, from $305, Bychari

Pavé diamond bold hoops in white gold, $495, Mejuri

Rising star chain bracelet, $227, Harris Reed x Missoma

Apollo diamond ear chain, from $245, Idyl

Number 10 statement ring, $46.50, Dinari Jewels

Ice cream run mega set, $49, Super Smalls

Small red enamel ruby heart studs, $495, Nakard

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.