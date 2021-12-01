Daily Gift Guide: Divine Jewelry Options Under $500

Behind on your holiday shopping? We’re right there with you! We’ve mined the web to find undeniably chic and eye-catching jewelry musts—which luckily won’t break the bank either. For your sister, your girlfriend, you bestie, or heck, even for yourself, here’s what’s caught the attention of our inner magpie.
Celestial Bangle, $49.50, Talbots
Nolan earring set, $156, Adornmonde
14K yellow gold engravable bar bracelet, $450, Brilliant Earth
Sara pendant in 9K gold, $130, Sézanne
Trois bubble drop earrings, $450, Monbouquette
Cybill earrings, $290, Pamela Love
Silver and enamel ear cuffs, $220, Bea Bongiasca
Medium asymmetrical multi-stone pendant necklace, $395, Anna Beck
Champagne showers anklet, $48, HEY MAEVE
Artemis goddess of wild things necklace with diamond, $320, Common Era
Oval resin ring, $68, Kurt Geiger
Celeste star dainty studs in rose gold, $30, AMYO
Spaced letter necklace, from $305, Bychari
Pavé diamond bold hoops in white gold, $495, Mejuri
Rising star chain bracelet, $227, Harris Reed x Missoma
Apollo diamond ear chain, from $245, Idyl
Number 10 statement ring, $46.50, Dinari Jewels
Ice cream run mega set, $49, Super Smalls
Small red enamel ruby heart studs, $495, Nakard
