Daily News: Hanifa’s Debut Runway Show, A National Botox Day Promo Not To Miss

Hanifa has first-ever in-person show in Washington, D.C.

It’s been quite the week for designer Anifa Mvuemba. The emerging designer presented her widely-watched in-person runway debut last night at The National Portrait Gallery in Washington—the state where her family came to after migrating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. One night previous, Mvuemba was the recipient of the Future of Fashion accolade at the star-studded InStyle awards in Los Angeles. Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her brand, she shared 35 colorful and sensual looks on the runway in a colorful and sensual show fittingly titled Dream. Select pieces, including her premiere footwear styles, from the offering will drop beginning this Friday on hanifa.co. Get it while you can!

Are you celebrating National Botox Day?

It’s a lesser known holiday outside the beauty industry, but you can bet that insiders always have their calendar marked. On 11/17, in honor of National Botox Day, buy a $50 Alle Botox Day gift card and get one free – and our friends at Ever/Body will match that $100 at until 11/24. All that remains to do is to book your service at Ever/Body before 11/24 and you’re in. Happy holidays!

