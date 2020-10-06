Chanel Takes Us To Tinseltown For SS ’21

On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Chanel treated us to a day out at the movies; or rather, the brand turned the lens on the life of the actresses who grace our screens. With the word Chanel blown up and presented à la the Hollywood sign on the set, and teaser trailers by Inez and Vinoodh playing, it was clear that creative director Virginie Viard had the fashion history of film culture on the brain.

Viard mined the extensive Chanel archives and settled on references both obscure and obvious. There were nods to Coco’s own muses and stars of a bygone era—Marie-Hélène Arnaud, Jackie Rogers, Romy Schneider, and Anna Karina—as well as to the off-duty aesthetic of today’s A-listers, sauntering around Los Angeles to get their Alfreds coffee in an inimitable ‘je ne sais quoi’ Chanel-meets-streetwear outfit.

That translated as tinsel and sequin trousers for luxe lounging, knee-length shorts with embellished trackpant-style piping, ruched satin boxers, a logo biker jacket paired with a girl next door cardigan, and slouchy paperbag-waist denim teamed against the house’s signature tweed jacket. Many looks had old Hollywood-reminiscent tiaras and veiled headbands, too, and to emphasize the cinematic theme, prints that looked plucked from a movie poster splashed across certain dresses and skirts.

As for accessories? The impossibly teeny tiny bags worn as necklaces, belt charms, or around the knuckles (!!) caused a raised eyebrow on Twitter, and have already launched countless memes. Your move, Jacquemus.

Oh look, a bag big enough to hold my will to go on in fashion after this season. pic.twitter.com/AbCW8WYQZM — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) October 6, 2020

See the full collection below:

