Cara Cara Lands At Bergdorf Goodman & Celebrates In Style With An Intimate Dinner

It was joie all around at Bergdorf Goodman’s BG Restaurant on Tuesday night, as New York-based brand Cara Cara and its three founders, Julia Brown, Sasha Martin, and Katie Hobbs, joined Linda Fargo to toast to their arrival to the legendary Fifth Avenue retail institution.

It was not only a dream come true (literally, having been their ‘bucket list’ retail partner since day one) but also a full-circle moment for the trio of city natives, with Martin even growing up just a stone’s throw away. Officially welcoming the brand to store, Fargo noted that the feeling is mutual, telling the founders that once you’re in the BG family, you’re in—and it’s hard to get out too.

Thanking friends of the brand, who were turned out immaculately in the label’s Resort ’22 floral frocks and separates to celebrate, Hobbs spoke jokingly about the founders’ decisions to collectively quit their corporate jobs and launch a joyful fashion brand a mere few weeks before the pandemic. What could go wrong! Yet, the impact that Cara Cara has had in such a short space of time was evident in the palpable positive energy in the room, which had been transformed through the lens of the brand’s vision and aesthetic. After all, a timeless Cara Cara piece has a way of making you feel your most special.

Speaking to that, the fête felt like a scene from a whimsical fairytale taking place after dark at the fashion mecca, with a flora and fungi-inspired menu, blooms by Fox Fodder Farm, bespoke menus by Bernard Maisner, and chocolate brown scallop-edge linens by Loulou La Dune. The scene stealer at the candlelit diner was, of course, Cara Cara tablecloths rendered in painterly mushroom prints. A Thanksgiving decor moodboard addition, for those in need!

Among those in attendance were Alicia Quarles, Aamito Lagum, Aube Jolicoeur, Brianna Lance, Elizabeth Kurpis Hannah Donker, Genevieve Angelson Eniko Mihalik, Lili Buffett, Linda Fargo, and Renata Zandonadi.

Feast your eyes on the style, below!

