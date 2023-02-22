Scarpetta Is Heading Upstate For A Pop-Up

Upstate New Yorkers are in for a treat this winter with the news that Scarpetta will be popping up in the Catskills next month. LDV Hospitality’s John Meadow tells The Daily what’s on the horizon.

Tell us about the Scarpetta pop-up coming in March at Deer Mountain Inn in Tannersville.

We’re excited to bring Scarpetta to the Catskills from March 17–19, and to introduce our offering to New Yorkers in a new and enchanting setting. We’ll be serving dinners throughout the weekend, as well as our popular VinVivo School of Wine. Everyone should come and check it out!

Besides the food, what elements of Scarpetta will you be bringing to the space?

Scarpetta’s success is a result of our exceptional culinary and hospitality staff, who are key to making weekends like this a possibility. In addition to staff, we’ll incorporate Scarpetta’s signature décor to make the space feel authentic to us, as well as custom gifting.

What was it about the Deer Mountain Inn that felt like a good match for Scarpetta?

The Catskills are a special place. As New Yorkers, we’re constantly on the go, so it’s nice to have a destination close to the city where we can unwind in the most magnificent setting. Deer Mountain Inn is one of those unique and authentic places that feel like a cozy home away from home. Its community living room—a place for locals, weekenders, and visitors to meet, greet, and eat—aligns so well with our approach to hospitality.

What will be on the menu?

The menu will feature Scarpetta’s most classic dishes with a local influence and emphasis on winter favorites, like our signature spaghetti and braised short rib.

How can guests make reservations?

Reservations can be made through exploretock.com/scarpettanewyorkcity.

Could you potentially open a full-time Scarpetta in the Catskills someday?

We’re always exploring new destinations that align well with the brand and our customer—and the Catskills is certainly one of those destinations, so you never know!

Any other pop-ups coming?

We’re continuing with our pop-up chef series in NYC, which we’ve hosted several times this past year with great success, in partnership with Michelin starred-restaurant Caviar Russe. Scarpetta is also opening its first-ever location in Italy later this year, launching in Rome, which we could not be more excited about!