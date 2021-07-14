Editor’s Pick: Vera Wang PARTY Prosecco

What: Crafted from 100% Glera grapes plucked from the undulating vineyards of Italy’s Piemonte region, Vera Wang’s newly-launched prosecco—dubbed “PARTY”—marks the designer’s first foray into anything outside of the home, beauty, and fashion industries. The new venture makes perfect sense, too, as Wang wanted to debut a product that we could all make use of right now: one that commemorates life’s most meaningful moments. And, with a crisp effervescence, aromas of apple and stone fruit, and fresh notes of citrus, the bubbly makes celebrating effortless.

Who: New York native and namesake designer Vera Wang has always been a household name in fashion—namely, thanks to her makeover of the bridal industry. After successfully reimagining the category into something more extraordinary and modern, Wang branched out from her fashion endeavors into a wider lifestyle market—with fragrances, home decor, and, most recently, spirits under her brand’s chic umbrella.

Why: Made for celebrating all of life’s moments, big and small, this premium Italian prosecco is as much of a table centerpiece as it is the perfect companion to a tall flute. While the undeniably chic matte silver bottle flaunts neon yellow lettering and an “invitation to PARTY” from Wang herself on the exterior, inside you’ll find a fresh, citrusy fizz. What time’s kickoff?

How much: $25

Where: verawangparty.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.