Top 5 Tested CBD Balms

The word of the year in health and wellness is CBD, and understandably so. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many compounds naturally derived in hemp and cannabis plants. CBD has become a staple in holistic healthcare, especially when it comes to topicals. One of the most popular is CBD balms.

CBD balms are commonly made with an oil based topical that is infused with CBD. They can deliver a range of soothing properties as well as a dose of moisture. CBD balms are applied directly to the skin, generally not reaching the bloodstream, but delivering a targeted dose of relief. Finding a quality CBD balm is key to making sure you’re getting all the benefits from your topical. Here at Real Tested CBD, we test a range of products so you can get exactly what you need from your CBD.

Here are five top CBD balm picks:

Best CBD Balms

1. urbanXtracts CBD Muscle Stick – 1000mg



First up we bring you urbanXtracts CBD Muscle Stick. This great CBD balm stick tested just over the label claim and has every rare cannabinoid we like to see, CBC, CBG, CBN and THC. Our expert review gives this CBD balm a highly recommend and the number one spot in our Best CBD Balms category.

2. Above Water Tidal CBD Balm Grapefruit – 500mg

Our next choice for CBD balms goes to Above Water Tidal CBD Balm in grapefruit. This 500mg CBD balm tests very accurately to label claims but doesn’t have many rare cannabinoids present. Nonetheless, this quality CBD balm offers a great dollar value, breaking down to just $0.06 per milligram.

3. On The Green CBD Relief Cooling Gel – 350mg





Ranking third in our best balms category is On The Greens CBD Relief Cooling Gel. This CBD topical has a unique and easy to use roll applicator and tests a touch above the label claim. There is a small amount of CBC, but that is the only rare cannabinoid present. This CBD balm gets a recommended rating from our expert review staff.

4. Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm – 750mg

Fourth on our CBD balm short list, is Green Gorilla Botanical CBD Balm. This quality balm passed the solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors, as well as testing above the label claim for CBD. Our singular drawback is the missing rare cannabinoids.

5. Floyd’s of Leadville Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Balm

Our final top CBD balm is Floyd’s of Leadville Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Balm. This CBD balm is certainly a full-spectrum product, containing just about all the rare cannabinoids. It tests just above the label claim with 161mg of CBD.

Takeaways For CBD BalmS

Finding a high-quality CBD topical balm can be tricky with the amount of options available on the market these days. Turning to Real Tested CBD takes the guesswork out of your CBD purchase. Make sure you are getting the quality, potency and purity you seek with products like these. For more product reviews from Real Tested CBD, check here.

Presented by: T1