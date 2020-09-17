Tom Ford’s Silk and Suede Sweats Will Take Your ‘WFH’ Wardrobe to the Next Level

Tom Ford unveiled a high octane collection inspired by the energy of the 1970s and the hope of the future on the CFDA’s Runway360 platform. Like so many of us, the designer went through the motions of only wearing the same boring house clothes during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, he rediscovered his inspiration to produce a collection too good to keep behind closed doors.

“When I began working on this collection, we were under strict lockdown,” Ford said. “I had been wearing the same dirty jeans, jeans shirt, tee shirt and trainers for weeks. I had not left the house in months.”

Rather than remaining stuck in the 24/7 news cycle, he looked to old Hollywood films on TCM, home remodeling shows, and the exuberant energy of models like Pat Cleveland and Donna Jordan; anything to escape reality, really. If you were ever wondering, this is what happens when the designer who essentially invented the concept that ‘sex sells’ does sweatpants and casual chic: louche silk joggers and boxer shorts with logo waist bands, printed pajama suits, figure hugging 1970s-esque wrap dresses, and suede loungewear. For Spring Summer, Ford also leaned heavily into easy breezy caftans—which makes sense considering Bella Hadid’s orange-hued one made such a stir on the runway in LA last season. This time around, they came in punchy tie dyed blue, pink, and green, or next-level animal print, ombré, or sheer with tassels trims.

The menswear offering was similarly inclined, with no shortage of riotous hues of fuchsia, tropical orange, tomato red, and a regal shade of purple that has long since become Ford’s signature. Yes, there are hoodies, crewneck sweaters, and track pants: but this is as far from your Sunday couch potato uniform as it gets.

He says of the styles, “That is what this collection is for me: the hope of a happier time. Still a somewhat casual moment as it relates to fashion but a time in which we need clothes that make us smile. Clothes that make us feel good.”

Ultimately, he wanted to create “clothes to have a bit of fun in”—and it’s safe to say these looks would be wasted on Zoom.

See the collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.