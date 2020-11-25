Calling All Animal Lovers: Pet-A-Porter (!) Is A Must-visit New Website

Just when you thought you’d seen it all…Pet-à-Porter, a one-stop premium ‘pet bazaar’, has launched and fulfilled the dreams of style conscious dog and cat owners everywhere.

The venture, which combines retail and editorial, was founded by sisters Laura Currie and Kathryn Sterling. The online destination was created in direct response to Currie’s own experiences shopping for her maltipoo, aptly named Jacquemus. Unable to easily find high-quality and chic luxury options all in one place for the little guy, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Her new labor of love makes total sense, seeing as Currie is the founder of Prospect, which collaborates with contemporary artists to produce limited-edition design products.

Pet-à-Porter is an efficiently curated selection including everything from organic dining options, cute sustainable outerwear for cats and dogs, premium grooming products, and more. The brands currently available to shop on site include Wild One and Moshiqa, as well as ‘human-centric’ designers like Christian Cowan and Susan Alexandra.

And to answer all your pet-related queries, the site will incorporate an editorial blog called The Barker, to put forward information, tips, lifestyle content, and guides such as pet-friendly travel destination.

So, now you know exactly where to head while searching for a holiday gift for your four-legged friend. (My eye is firmly fixed on the ‘Furcedes’ car dog bed, in case you were wondering.)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.