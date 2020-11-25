Condé Nast Reveal Plans For The Future Of LOVE Magazine

Katie Grand announced she was leaving her role at the helm of LOVE, the revered magazine she founded, back in September. But its owners Condé Nast are committed to safeguarding the future of the bi-annual high fashion publication, with a new editor in charge.

Whembley Sewell, editor in chief of Them., will oversee the brand’ evolution, which means that operations are moving from London to the U.S. According to a press release, the mag will “broaden its fashion-centric perspective… highlight and celebrate new themes and editorial opportunities that champion identity and inclusion.”

The members of the team at Them. (which is solely online) will take on editorial duties, and ongoing social media and video efforts, and will be supported by a network of contributors.

“LOVE has always told stories beautifully and powerfully and I look forward to working with the team as we explore what the next iteration of the brand can be to our audiences,” Sewell said.

Anna Wintour added that Sewell is the perfect person for the job: “Whembley has built a loyal and passionate audience at Them. by brilliantly telling stories that are inclusive and uplifting. LOVE is a title that gives us the opportunity to highlight expression and identity at a time when it’s most relevant to our audience, and I’m looking forward to what Whembley has planned.”

LOVE’s transition to the U.S.-based team at Them. will be effective beginning November 25.

Meanwhile, Katie Grand is busy with a new venture, titled The Perfect Magazine.

“It’s not just another magazine,” she has said. “The idea is it’s much more of a content agency, creating content for brands on screen, on paper, in an exhibition, or a party, if we’re ever allowed to have parties again. It could be anything—or everything—I’ve ever done coming together.”

