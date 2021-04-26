The 93rd annual Academy Awards, AKA the final event of the spring awards season, is currently taking place live in Los Angeles—and we couldn’t take our eyes off of the dazzling stars on the red carpet! Though COVID-19 precautions only allowed for 170 people at the ultra-glam event, trends still rose to the fore: radiant red, gleaming gold, and diamonds for days. There were tons of standout looks to be seen—from Zendaya’s electric yellow dress to Andra Day and Carey Mulligan’s midriff-baring metallic gowns! Read on for the best fashion moments from this year’s Oscars.

Zendaya in Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and Bulgari

Regina King in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry

Emerald Fennell in Gucci

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture and Cartier

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta and Pomellato

Reese Witherspoon in Dior

Andra Day in Vera Wang, Tiffany & Co., and Casadei sandals

Judy Heumann in Markarian

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci and Cartier

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen and Forevermark jewelry

Han Yeri in Louis Vuitton

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin

Alan Kim in Thome Browne

Riz Ahmed in Prada and Girard-Perregaux watch & Fatima Farheen Murza in Valentino Haute Couture

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé and Forevermark jewelry

Steven Yeun in Gucci

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton and Moussaieff Jewellers

Colman Domingo in Versace

Margot Robbie in Chanel and Aquazzura

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta and Cartier

Sacha Baron Cohen in Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Omega & Isla Fisher in Dior, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin

Andrew Rannells in Paul Smith

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Brioni and Cartier

Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano, Cicada Jewelry, and Ananya jewelry

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard

What was your favorite look from the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!

