The 93rd annual Academy Awards, AKA the final event of the spring awards season, is currently taking place live in Los Angeles—and we couldn’t take our eyes off of the dazzling stars on the red carpet! Though COVID-19 precautions only allowed for 170 people at the ultra-glam event, trends still rose to the fore: radiant red, gleaming gold, and diamonds for days. There were tons of standout looks to be seen—from Zendaya’s electric yellow dress to Andra Day and Carey Mulligan’s midriff-baring metallic gowns! Read on for the best fashion moments from this year’s Oscars.
Zendaya in Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and Bulgari
Regina King in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry
Emerald Fennell in Gucci
Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture and Cartier
LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent
Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta and Pomellato
Reese Witherspoon in Dior
Andra Day in Vera Wang, Tiffany & Co., and Casadei sandals
Judy Heumann in Markarian
Vanessa Kirby in Gucci and Cartier
Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen and Forevermark jewelry
Han Yeri in Louis Vuitton
Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin
Alan Kim in Thome Browne
Riz Ahmed in Prada and Girard-Perregaux watch & Fatima Farheen Murza in Valentino Haute Couture
Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé and Forevermark jewelry
Steven Yeun in Gucci
Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton and Moussaieff Jewellers
Colman Domingo in Versace
Margot Robbie in Chanel and Aquazzura
Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta and Cartier
Sacha Baron Cohen in Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Omega & Isla Fisher in Dior, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin
Andrew Rannells in Paul Smith
Leslie Odom, Jr. in Brioni and Cartier
Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano, Cicada Jewelry, and Ananya jewelry
Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard
What was your favorite look from the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!
