Oscars 2021: See What All The Stars Wore For A Return To The Red Carpet

by Aaron Royce
Andra Day, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The 93rd annual Academy Awards, AKA the final event of the spring awards season, is currently taking place live in Los Angeles—and we couldn’t take our eyes off of the dazzling stars on the red carpet! Though COVID-19 precautions only allowed for 170 people at the ultra-glam event, trends still rose to the fore: radiant red, gleaming gold, and diamonds for days. There were tons of standout looks to be seen—from Zendaya’s electric yellow dress to Andra Day and Carey Mulligan’s midriff-baring metallic gowns! Read on for the best fashion moments from this year’s Oscars.

Zendaya in Valentino, Jimmy Choo, and Bulgari

Zendaya attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Regina King in Louis Vuitton and Forevermark jewelry

 

Emerald Fennell in Gucci

 

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture and Cartier

 

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta and Pomellato

 

Reese Witherspoon in Dior

Reese Witherspoon attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Andra Day in Vera Wang, Tiffany & Co., and Casadei sandals

Andra Day attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Judy Heumann in Markarian

 

Vanessa Kirby in Gucci and Cartier

Vanessa Kirby attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen and Forevermark jewelry

Han Yeri in Louis Vuitton

 

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin

 

Alan Kim in Thome Browne

 

Riz Ahmed in Prada and Girard-Perregaux watch & Fatima Farheen Murza in Valentino Haute Couture

 

Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé and Forevermark jewelry

Amanda Seyfried attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Steven Yeun in Gucci

 

Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton and Moussaieff Jewellers

Colman Domingo in Versace

 

Margot Robbie in Chanel and Aquazzura

 

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta and Cartier

 

Sacha Baron Cohen in Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Omega & Isla Fisher in Dior, Bulgari, and Christian Louboutin

 

Andrew Rannells in Paul Smith

93rd Oscars

Andrew Rannells (Leigh Keily/Courtesy)

Leslie Odom, Jr. in Brioni and Cartier 

 

Laverne Cox in Christian Siriano, Cicada Jewelry, and Ananya jewelry

 

Angela Bassett in Alberta Ferretti and Chopard

Angela Bassett attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

What was your favorite look from the Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!

