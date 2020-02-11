Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Oscar de la Renta Among the Stacks

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim are the latest designers to put the beauty of the New York Public Library to work as the backdrop for a fashion show. The duo presented their Fall 2020 collection for Oscar de la Renta in the halls of the iconic NYC building. Given their inspiration — Truman Capote’s infamous black and white ball from 1966 — it was a fitting location, capturing the glamour and grandeur of old New York. The collection, however, was far from just black and white. Bold colors, specifically pinks and reds, popped throughout. Again stemming from a party theme, much of the collection and indeed many of its strongest pieces were eveningwear. Keeping true to their founder’s vision, Kim and Garcia focused on elegant, feminine silhouettes, with a touch of drama. Ballgowns were voluminous, and juxtaposed against sultrier body-con styles. There were even a couple runway takes on the gown Scarlett Johansson wore to the Oscars.

Marc Jacobs Opens Up About His Difficult Childhood (T Magazine)

Marc Jacobs has cultivated an air of glamour about him throughout his career. But the designer’s early days were far from the life he has now. In a new interview with T Magazine, he reveals that his childhood was incredibly difficult. “I saw things no child should ever have to see,” he said, sharing distressing anecdotes.

Jacobs’ father passed away when he was seven-years-old, leaving him and his siblings in the care of his mother, who had bipolar disorder. Jacobs recalls having to take care of his siblings, a job he wasn’t prepared for, before moving in with his grandmother in his early teens. His siblings were taken in to foster care. But his grandmother wound up shaping his ambitions, not only teaching him to love fashion, but also predicting that he would be a famous designer. “It was the beginning of the life I loved,” he said.

Coronavirus Shuts Down Shanghai Fashion Week (Dazed)

Shanghai Fashion Week has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The event was originally scheduled to begin on March 26. “We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” said Lv Xiaolei, vice secretary-general of Shanghai Fashion Week. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties, and finding a solution to the situation.” The new dates for the week have yet to be announced.

The Evolution of Hervé Léger

“This season, I focus more on what I see the modern woman wearing and how she would wear Hervé Léger today,” Christian Nielsen, creative director of the brand. “I continue to expand on the brand’s identity and move into new places with fresh silhouettes. The key is finding out how we can take bandage to another level. I always tell my team: ‘less bondage and more bandage!'”

The bandage dress, of course, is Léger’s trademark style. But just because it catapulted the brand to international success, doesn’t mean it can’t use some sprucing up from time to time. This season Nielsen and his team used muted color palette to allow the tailoring and silhouettes to stand out. Fringe and metallics added a bit of drama.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.