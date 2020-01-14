It’s a sad day in the world of retail: Opening Ceremony is shuttering its retail business. The news was announced via three Instagram posts, each with a photo of one of OC’s locations around the world.

“We’ve made a decision to focus on growing Opening Ceremony collection and brand with our new partners, New Guards Group, and expand the designs of Opening Ceremony,” founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim said. “This is a moment of transition for Opening Ceremony and, together with our new partners, we are taking the chance to step back and evaluate the future of our Opening Ceremony retail experience. We are stepping back from multi-brand retail, for a moment, so we can come back with an experience that is just as inspiring, filled with love and relevant for the years ahead as Opening Ceremony has been.”

Leon and Lim opened their original OC boutique in 2002 in Soho. Proenza Schouler, Alexander Wang, and Rodarte were among the first brands the shop carried, establishing relationships with a new wave of fashion talent, and itself as the new vanguard of cool. Soon, locations were opened in Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo, and an in-house fashion line was created.

Yesterday, Business of Fashion announced that New Guards Group had acquired OC’s trademark and intellectual property. Leon and Lim will also remain co-creative directors of Opening Ceremony’s in-house fashion line, but there are plans for NGG to take over its production. Given the other brands in NGG’s stable — including Off-White and Heron Preston — it seems to be a good fit for Leon and Lim. Their aesthetic and vision for fashion (both for OC and when they were at the helm of Kenzo) has always blended high fashion polish with a downtown, streetwear edge, which gels well with the group NGG is building. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.