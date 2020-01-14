Jennifer Lopez is the Face of GUESS for Spring 2020

Today, GUESS and Marciano released their campaign for Spring 2020 starring the one and only Jennifer Lopez. The campaign was art directed by Paul Marciano, the Chief Creative Officer for GUESS, and photographed by Tatiana Gerusova.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign,” said Lopez. “The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the 60s, mixed with Madonna from the 80s, mixed with Sofia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

Lopez was also the face of GUESS back in Spring of 2018, but this isn’t her only tie to this recognizable American brand. In her music video for “Amor, Amor, Amor”, she had worn a GUESS emblazoned t-shirt, which proves that the adoration for one another is mutual.

With the buzz around Hustlers and it’s Golden Globe and SAG nominations it’s no surprise that Marciano chose Lopez to be the face of GUESS once more. “I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer back for a second campaign,” said Marciano. “Jennifer continues to push boundaries in the music, fashion and film industries and represents everything a GUESS Girl is – confident, sensual and adventurous. This campaign shines a spotlight on Jennifer’s natural beauty and showcases exactly why she is celebrated as a true icon.”

