Editor’s Pick: oHHo x The Surf Lodge CBD Oil

What: The collaboration we didn’t know we needed in our life: CBD oil from chic brand oHHo and Montauk’s hippest spot, The Surf Lodge. This sustainable, full-spectrum CBD oil is an express ticket to recharging and relaxation. You know, for those times when you’re at your desk but wish you were chilling at ‘the end of the world’ instead.

Who: New York-based botanicals company oHHo partnered with The Surf Lodge, the famed hotel, bar and restaurant, on this specifically-crafted CBD oil—as well as a set of five lifter pre-rolls—to literally bottle up the ultimate carefree summer mood.

Why: Hello! Would you just look at that branding?! We thought the sight of Whispering Angel rosé embodied summer in a bottle, but this beachy label is now a hot contender. But also: oHHo x The Surf Lodge’s CBD oil is full bodied, derived from single-origin hand-nurtured flower, and contains organic ketone-rich MCT oil. What else can we say? Rest and unwind quicker than you can say C-B-D.

How much: $85

Where: weareohho.com