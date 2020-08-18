Where to Get Michelle Obama’s Viral ‘VOTE’ Necklace

While delivering her powerful address at the DNC last night, the former first lady also made an impactful statement with her choice of accessory.

Before she was even finished speaking, her simple necklace, which spelled out VOTE, was already trending on Twitter. Footwear News called it the must have accessory of 2020, while the New York Times’ fashion director Vanessa Friedman said, “It wasn’t bombastic, or made to be seen in a giant convention center. It was personal, as was her statement. It underscored her words—spelled out the point, literally, so no one could miss it.”

Obama’s symbolic accessory was a 14-karat gold piece by social media-adored brand ByChari, which retails for $295. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings from ByChari, which complimented her brown satin cropped top from Budapest-based label and NYFW newcomer Nanushka’s Pre-Fall 2020 collection.

Creative director and designer Chari Cuthbert—a Jamaica-born Black entrepreneur and rising young talent—said, “I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again. As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it!”

If I don’t get Michelle Obama’s “VOTE” necklace I might die pic.twitter.com/fowAGtwZaf — Kaitlyn Julien (@dakayjules) August 18, 2020

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

I ordered a “VOTE” necklace last week because all the Instagram influencers have necklaces with their names on them and I thought “VOTE” was cooler. Turns out I was right. Now I cannot wait for it to come in so I can match @MichelleObama #vote — Madee Miller (@madeemiller) August 18, 2020

Did anyone else peep that Michelle Obama’s necklace said V O T E ? A true queen! #DNCConvention — Caeyenne Brown (@CaeyenneB) August 18, 2020

Mom and sister eager to buy one of the ‘Vote’ necklaces Michelle Obama is wearing… — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 18, 2020

Sharing a screenshot of the look on Instagram, Obama’s stylist Meredith Koop simply said, “Get the message?”

Cuthbert’s female-led, made-in-L.A. brand has found fans on Instagram since its launch in 2012, mainly thanks to customizable spaced letter necklaces.

Among ByChari’s other notable supporters are Kate Hudson, Eniko Hart, influencers Chiara Ferragni, Rocky Barnes, Aimee Song, Jacey Dupree, and Amber Fillerup Clark, and models Helen Owen, Hunter McGrady, and Paloma Elsesser.

