Jason Wu Kicks Off NYFW With Tulum-inspired Collection

For his Spring Summer ’21 offering, Jason Wu looked to his “home away from home” — the bohemian enclave of Tulum.

The designer is one of few this season who is showcasing their wares with a live runway show. On Sunday evening, Wu heralded the arrival of NYFW: The Shows with a socially distanced set-up on the roof of Spring Studios. And fittingly, the lush greenery—donated by Lowe’s and soon to be gifted to a local garden center—made for the perfect backdrop for the vacation-ready fashion on display.

Pose star Indya Moore opened, in a camel-hued drawstring dress with laser-cut outs, followed by models like Grace Elizabeth, Indira Scott, and Hanne Gaby Odiele. The silhouettes were refreshingly easy breezy (because honestly, who needed anything fussy, after the year that was!), and would work just as well for the city as they would the beach bars of Mexico. That was Wu’s point entirely: to create clothes with permanence and relevance for years to come.

Among the highlights were a clementine suit, inky watercolor prints, striped linen separates, and fun vacation shirts worn buttoned up or relaxed over knitted bralettes. Bermuda shorts (already an emerging Fall ’20 trend) also made plenty of appearances. The outfits were complimented by, of course, Pukka shell jewelry and spongey shoes by Arizona Love—the ‘tourist sandal’ is here to stay, folks! We had a particular soft spot for the sun hats too, secured around the neck with Bolo ties. It was enough to transport us, if just for a fleeting moment, to a tropical oasis of our own choosing.

See the collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.