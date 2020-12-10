Silk Pillowcases, Star Jewelry, And Ring Lights: Holiday Gift Guide With Bethany Mota

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: YouTuber and influencer Bethany Mota, who’s the founder and co-creative director of new sustainable demi-fine jewelry brand, Atom&Matter.

Best gift you’re giving this year?

This Luxome weighted blanket is at the top of my shopping list because everyone could use some extra coziness right now.

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

This Sunpak Portable Vlogging Kit is a gift that I’m getting myself this year. Being a content creator, you can never have too many ring lights. This one is a good price and you can put your phone in it to take the best video and photos.

Best gift under $25?

This Zulay hand milk frother is a game changer for anyone in your life who is a coffee lover

Best gift in beauty?

A silk pillowcase, from Slip, is a great beauty essential for everyone. It’s great for skin and hair: the perfect to gift to your fellow beauty lovers!

Best gift in fashion?

This Dagne Dover Landon Carryall bag is fashionable and functional. It’s a great purchase for anyone in your life who is always on the go.

Best gift in home?

This TuCao toothpaste holder also has an automatic toothpaste dispenser and makes getting ready in the morning a little less messy!

Best gift that sparkles?

This Sapphire Star Medallion necklace from my newest Atom&Matter collection will be a great staple piece for all of your glam lovers.

