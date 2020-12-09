Galvan Pre-Fall ’21 Makes A Convincing Case For Knitted Eveningwear

Of course we know a winter woolie can be sexy (see: Khaite’s ubiquitous sweet-heart Maddie bustier), but I guess we just needed a little reminder. Enter: Galvan’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection, which puts knitwear in the hot seat it deserves.

The category is what Galvan is calling “a new pillar” for the brand. A polished, sophisticated, and timeless selection of knitwear staples that move effortlessly with you between occasions and seasons. On the proverbial moodboard? Sensual supermodel-esque cocktail dresses, bustiers, and form-fitting silhouettes from the 1990s. It’s not all ‘NSFW’ though—there’s plenty that’s appropriate for the boardroom, or Zoom, rather, such as the calf-length midi skirts and bishop sleeve cashmere knits.

It’s extra fitting that these comfortable yet chic and understatedly elegant pieces that hug the body have come to the fore now. After all, isn’t that all we need after the year that was? An easy, effective sartorial solution that soothes and quite literally envelopes us in comfort. They’re eco-minded too, and the yarn is derived from natural resources.

If you’re wondering who the vision behind the 1990s-reminiscent knitwear is, wonder no more. Creative director Anna- Christin Haas brought knitwear expert Selina Elkuch into the fold last year, a former longtime design director of Helmut Lang. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, these day-to-night-and-back-again pieces will retail for less than your typical Galvan evening gown. Sign us up!

See the full collection below:

