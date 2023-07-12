Walter Chiapponi exits Tod’s

Walter Chiapponi’s upcoming show in September during Milan Fashion Week will be his last as creative director at Tod’s, according to a media alert sent by the Italian luxury brand today. Tod’s S.p.A announced the change, noting that the decision was a mutual agreement. Chiapponi, who injected the brand with a high gloss panache and city slicker edge thanks to his outerwear and tailoring during a time of major ready to wear focus for the house, had led the creative team since 2019 after joining from a Tomas Maier-led Bottega Veneta. The release also included a statement from Chiapponi, which reads, “Dedication, love, and energy. This is how I would like to thank and greet Tod’s, starting from a truly special style team, that supported my vision for four years and that contributed to this beautiful journey with delicacy, attention, passion and trust. An extraordinary experience, both personally and creatively, made of courage and temper, evolution and support, especially in the most delicate moments in life. Most of all, I thank Diego and Andrea Della Valle who believed in me. Thank you for the courage, humanity and freedom you have given me to express the best version of myself through Tod’s in these years.”

No successor has been announced yet.

Gigi Hadid is once again a campaign star for Self-Portrait

Girl in the window! For Fall Winter ’23, Han Chong called up his go-to muse Gigi Hadid to feature in the new season imagery for the brand, right from the streets of Paris. The choice to cast Hadid came as a natural progression, Chong said, as the label had already enlisted her to front campaigns in New York and London. “Gigi represents everything the modern self-portrait woman stands for, she’s worldly, free spirited and joyful,” Chong said, sharing a first look at the images, which were photographed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Marie Chaix. Take a sneak peek below, and prepare your wishlist of the upcoming season’s hits, accordingly.

Images: Courtesy

Burberry paints a thoroughly British picture for its Winter ’23 campaign

Forget the fact that temps are soaring in the city, one look at Burberry’s newly-unveiled Winter ’23 campaign will instantly transport you to the windy, rugged British isles—and have you mentally reaching for your trench and wellies. Daniel Lee once again tapped his now go-to creative collaborator, the aforementioned Tyrone Lebon (booked & busy!) to shoot the imagery against the backdrops of Scotland’s historic Isle of Skye and the mythical Giant’s Causeway in Antrim, Northern Ireland. The casting brings together faces such as Angus Hinnegan, Emma-Rose Higgins, Iris O’Carroll, Kesewa Aboah, Kit Butler, and Sora Choi, as Leeds-born Lee continues his exploration of British identity today. The ensemble is pictured in pieces from the Winter ’23 collection—Lee’s debut—which instantly marked his new stamp on the heritage house. Think: reimagined checks, rain macs, rubber boots, and, naturally, his update on the trench that started it all. Wrap up, and peep the campaign below:

Images: Courtesy

Reese Witherspoon is Harper’s Bazaar’s August cover star

Endearing actress-turned-media mogul Reese Witherspoon is gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Performance Issue. How fitting! After all, there’s few A listers who’ve parlayed a three-decade long career into everything from book clubs and production studios to clothing lines with such aplomb; all while remaining a national treasure. For the feature, Witherspoon is photographed by Cass Bird and styled by the mag’s editor in chief Samira Nasr in an array of Dior, Valentino, Vuitton, Chanel, and more. Inside the issue, she delves into everything from feeling liberated in her 40s to taking control of the narrative surrounding her divorce with Bazaar’s executive editor Leah Chernikoff. The mom-of-two also recalls a troubling but formative incident on the set of 1996 thrilled, Fear, in which she requested a stunt double for below-the-waist scenes she hadn’t consented to, but was ultimately ignored. “I didn’t have control over it…it wasn’t a particularly great experience,” she tells Chernikoff. Ultimately, the experience would go on to shape her career, as she set about launching her change-making company Hello Sunshine to (as the widely-shared meme clip goes) prove “Women’s stories matter. They just do.” Read it here!

Images: Courtesy

Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Miracle Club

Dublin-bred director Thaddeus O’Sullivan is back to the big screen with a new film, The Miracle Club. The picture stars Dame Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates, complete with convincing, non-Hollywood-lilt Irish accents, alongside Laura Linney as a trio who journey to the holy French town of Lourdes in 1967 to grapple with faith, identity, and friendship. Last night, at Ladurée Soho, O’Sullivan and Linney welcomed guests to watch the flick and join them in an after party in the pâtisserie’s chic outdoor courtyard. Among the crowd were Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart, Donna Murphy, Aidan Quinn, David Rasche, Laila Robins, Cory Michael Smith, Josh Pais, Sofia Hublitz, Michael Aronov, Holt McCallany, John Bubniak, Seth Herzog, Corey Mach, Emma O’Connor, Carol Alt, Daniel Benedict, Jonah Feingold, Simon Kirke, Dalila Babakhanova, Gretta Babakhanova, Maud Lunenfeld, Coco Mitchell, Eve Plumb, Antoine Verglas, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.