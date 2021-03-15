Five Things To Know About Made In Italy Brand Dori

As is the case with most Made in Italy brands, Dori is not one to disappoint. Flaunting a wide array of feminine pieces and charming silhouettes, the Varese-founded brand epitomizes elegance and class with its approach to patterns, texture, and everything in between. Here’s everything you need to know about the brand.

How It Began

Born in the heart of Varese, the brand now produces and distributes three different brands in Italy and around the world, including Dori, Dori Premiere, and Monella—each of which places direct emphasis on meeting the essential wardrobe needs of a modern woman.

Brand Vibe

From florals and sparkles to neutral geometric patterns and simple line art designs, Dori makes a convincing case for eye-catching prints and patterns. The brand also fuses contrasting textures and fabrics with ease (think: feathers and sequins). Elegant, sophisticated, and perfect for the woman with uncompromising style.

Spring 2021 Preview

We all know spring florals are groundbreaking—and Dori was sure to capitalize on the unspoken rule for Spring Summer 2021. The brand took to social media to tease peaches, pinks, and a whole lot of flower power painted across silk tunics, wide-leg pants, feminine necklines, and flowing dresses. Watch out: this season is destined to be a colorful one.

Texture/Fabric Emphasis

Employing a wide range of quality fabrics and materials, Dori boasts impressive textures and fabrics in each of its collections. From belted leather skirts and corduroy trousers to satin dresses and dainty chiffon tops—with the occasional feather, lace or hardware detailing—it’s quite apparent the brand knows a thing or two about mixing and matching, especially when it comes to materials.

Collection Must-have

A feathered, appliqué-adorned LBD is never a bad idea, and this black mini dress is proof. Whether you’re dressing up to WFH or on your way to a black-tie soirée, a frock like this is the perfect candidate.

Where you can find it: dori.it

