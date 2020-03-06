Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which stylist is launching a collaboration with Adidas?
Stylist Lotta Volkova — known for her work with Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, and Vetements, among other brands — is the latest to team up with Adidas on a capsule collection. The collaboration, which Volkova teased on Instagram, features clothing, shoes, swimwear, and socks. Jacobs is clearly excited, commenting “I have to have, sight unseen, want and need!!!!!”
Where will the CFDA Awards be held this year?
The CFDA Awards are returning to the New York Public Library for the first time in 12 years. For the past few years the fashion crowd has been traveling to the Brooklyn Museum for the industry’s biggest night. Additionally, the ceremony will expand to include four new award categories: International Women’s Designer of the Year, International Men’s Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year, and Face of the Year. The two latter categories will be open to both American and international figures. Award nominees will be revealed on March 18th, and the ceremony will take place June 8th.
Which designer is launching a podcast about extraordinary women?
Diane von Furstenberg is getting in to the podcast game with a new show on Spotify. InCharge with DVF will feature conversations between the designer and “extraordinary women” — including Kris Jenner, Elaine Welteroth, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others. The show launches March 12.
Who will design Jean Paul Gaultier's next couture collection?
“The idea of different designers interpreting one Haute Couture brand came to me in the nineties for a Parisian Haute Couture House who found itself without a designer,” Gaultier explained. “This concept will become reality now with Chitose Abe of Sacai as the first guest designer. I admire her work, we have many things in common creatively and a similar vision of fashion. I am glad to give her the complete freedom.”
Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in a music video for her new single. What is the name of the song?
Last night, Katy Perry released a new video and song, “Never Worn White,” on Youtube. The clip ends with a surprise reveal: she and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together! According to People, Perry confirmed the news on Instagram Live. “[This is] probably the longest secret [I’ve] ever had to keep,” she told fans. The entertainer also said she is due this summer.
