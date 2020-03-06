Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

The CFDA Awards are returning to the New York Public Library for the first time in 12 years. For the past few years the fashion crowd has been traveling to the Brooklyn Museum for the industry’s biggest night. Additionally, the ceremony will expand to include four new award categories: International Women’s Designer of the Year, International Men’s Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year, and Face of the Year. The two latter categories will be open to both American and international figures. Award nominees will be revealed on March 18th, and the ceremony will take place June 8th.