Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Adriana Lima retired from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2018 after a record-setting 20 years of catwalk-stomping grandeur, but that doesn’t mean her career is slowing down. Not by a long shot. It’s just changing, expanding to take advantage of new opportunities and provide Lima with a chance to express herself in ways she never could before. Case in point, her new eyewear collaboration with Privé Revaux, which launches Friday, February 14.