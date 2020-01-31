Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Which former Victoria's Secret model has a new eyewear collection with Privé Revaux?
Adriana Lima retired from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2018 after a record-setting 20 years of catwalk-stomping grandeur, but that doesn’t mean her career is slowing down. Not by a long shot. It’s just changing, expanding to take advantage of new opportunities and provide Lima with a chance to express herself in ways she never could before. Case in point, her new eyewear collaboration with Privé Revaux, which launches Friday, February 14.
Which rising young designer will guest design Pucci's next collection?
Pucci is shaking things up for its Fall 2020 collection, inviting Christelle Kocher of Koché to be a guest designer for the season. “The Maison has decided to open its fabulous archives to ‘creative voices,’ entrusting them to deliver innovative interpretations of Pucci’s heritage prints, lifestyle and collections,” the brand said in a statement.
Which top model is now on the judging committee for the 2020 LVMH Prize?
Gigi Hadid has an important new job: selecting the finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize. The model is among nine new “international experts” joining the panel. Other new members include activist Sinéad Burke, artistic director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, Caroline Daur, Jo Ellison of How to Spend It, consultant/writer Leaf Greener, Ibrahim Kamara of i-D, Natalie Kingham of Matches Fashion, and Lauren Santo Domingo.
Which French brand cast Marc Jacobs in its latest campaign?
Marc Jacobs is the new face of… Givenchy? Yep. The designer stars alongside Charlotte Rampling in the house’s Spring 2020 campaign. Shot by Craig McDean, the ads also include a surreal short film.
Which American designer is decamping New York for Paris Fashion Week this season?
Goodbye to all that — Jeremy Scott has moved his Fall 2020 show from New York Fashion Week to Paris. The news broke yesterday in an email to editors, simply saying the designer wants to “pay homage to the city that launched his design career.” A location has yet to be announced.
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.