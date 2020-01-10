Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

What is Stefano Tonchi's new job?
Stefano Tonchi has a new gig — he is now chief creative officer of L’Officiel Inc. In this newly created role, Tonchi will oversee all 31 global editions of the publication, and provide creative direction on special projects including L’Officiel’s 100th anniversary. “L’Officiel has built an incredibly rich and storied legacy as one of the world’s first fashion magazines, and there is immense potential for it to grow and innovate as a multi-platform brand,” he said.
What will Brian Phillips do now that Black Frame is closing?
This morning, Brian Phillips, president and founder of the PR firm Black Frame, announced he is closing the company. “I’ve decided to close Black Frame at the end of February and step away from the PR business,” he wrote. “I’m ready and excited for a new creative challenge now that allows me to tell stories in different ways. Moving into the future, I’ll be expanding my work in fashion and art to include entertainment, as a creative director and as a producer.”
What is the location of the next Tommy Hilfiger show?
Tommy Hilfiger will present his next TOMMYNOW show — which will include the fourth TommyXLewis collaboration with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton — at the Tate Modern gallery during London Fashion Week. As an added bonus, Hilfiger promises that this will be his most environmentally-friendly collection yet. More than 75 percent of the styles in the TommyXLewis collection will be sourced with more sustainable materials, including organic cotton, recycled materials, vegan leather alternatives, low-impact denim washes, and more.
What is unique about new issue of Italian Vogue?
The January 2020 issue of Italian Vogue does not feature a single editorial photograph. Instead, the magazine is decorated with illustrations and artwork — an effort to cut down on the environmental impact of photoshoots. “[The artists behind the covers and work] have created without traveling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them,” wrote Emanuele Farneti, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed.”
Which magazine put a man on its cover for the first time?
For the first time in its 29-year history, Allure has cast a man on its cover. Billy Porter is the face of the magazine’s February 2020 “Art of Beauty” issue.
