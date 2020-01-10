Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

The January 2020 issue of Italian Vogue does not feature a single editorial photograph. Instead, the magazine is decorated with illustrations and artwork — an effort to cut down on the environmental impact of photoshoots. “[The artists behind the covers and work] have created without traveling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them,” wrote Emanuele Farneti, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed.”