Need Workout Motivation? Everything You Need To Know About Equinox’ Outdoor Club

Leave it to the OG of boutique-style gyms to come up with a solution to working out in a safe (and chic!) environment during these times. Equinox has debuted a new club space called Equinox+ In The Wild in order to allow members to get their endorphins flowing, while nodding to the current health and safety regulations.

First things first: yes, it’s outdoors—as the name would suggest. But unlike a makeshift fitness class setup in the park or on the sidewalk, this new club will feature signature Equinox finishes, such as strength tile and rolled rubber flooring and surround-sound speaker systems. Because, as anyone who has struggled through a grueling Master of One class will tell you, some distracting and encouraging beats are most definitely needed.

The space will also offer views of both the Empire State Building and local street art, and includes a tented area for group fitness. Many of Equinox’ tried-and-true favorite classes are on offer: notably, The Cut, Master of One, Best Abs Ever, Barre, and Yoga. If you’d rather sweat it out in a one-on-one manner, outdoor personal training is available now too. You can also conveniently fuel up after class, thanks to a Broken Coconut food truck on site.

To coincide with the new outdoor club (ps. there’s one in LA too!), Equinox has also launched The Shop; an all-encompassing offering of fitness, performance, beauty, and well-being products. The selection, curated by VP of retail for Equinox Annie Walters, includes brands such as Electric & Rose, Rhone, Koral, Normatec, Babor, and Higher Dose.

Most importantly, the new Equinox Performance Athletic Face Mask, made for and tested by the true athlete, is available for $30….*adds to cart*

