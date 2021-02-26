Designer Spotlight: The ELK Crib Sheet

G”day! This week’s buzzy designer showing at COTERIE DIGITAL is Australian-based brand ELK. Their team tell us everything we need to know.

Founded: 2004 in Mebourne, Australia.

Creative Director: Marnie Goding (also co-founder) Founded on a belief in creativity, innovative design, and a considered approach where people are at the heart of every decision, Goding’s passion for Australian design and independent, ethically sourced fashion has created a brand of enduring value.

Brand Vibe: A pioneer of Australian design, the ELK aesthetic holds a unique place within the international fashion landscape. With a highly considered approach by brand founders Marnie and Adam, ELK collections resonate with their global audience through sustainable and ethical practices, design refinement, trend curation and an intellect that is innately their own. Their sculptural accessories, handmade leather and ready-to-wear collections define their artful vision while their devotion to ethical and sustainable practices has endured them as a leader in the practice of responsible innovation for the fashion industry.

Celebrity Fans: Emma Watson, Mimi Elashiry

Instagram Handle: @elkthelabel

Fall 2021 Preview: “Our upcoming collection features a bold compilation inspired by the eponymous Peggy Guggenheim, the variation and vibrancy found in contemporary creative artworks and the eccentricity of an artist’s wardrobe. Paying homage to individual style, ELK has created a range that allows you to experiment, mix pieces and develop individual concepts. Embrace statement accessories, sustainable materials, and strong design features”

Memorable Moments: “In 2019, ELK was awarded the first annual Australian Fashion Laureate Award for Sustainable Innovation 2019. The first year for the new category, Sustainable Innovation, this award recognized brands that are pioneering sustainable practices, implementing strategic goals, or demonstrating leadership in sustainability. Celebrating the creativity and innovation of people who have contributed to the growth of the Australian Fashion Industry, nominees and winners were chosen by a voting panel of 30 Fashion Industry leaders.”

Where You Can Find It: ​Les Sol, Clementines, Communion, Treehaus, Stripe

Vision Board: “In ELK’s second annual Transparency Report, our sustainable goals for 2025 were detailed. Our Transparency Report will be a yearly release, updating our loyal customers on the development of our goals.”

