Eight Chic And Casual Made In Italy Brands To Know

Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. Next up: the essential brands that are the first word in chic and casual dressing.

D’arienzo

There’s arguably no better closet staple than a hard-working leather jacket. Make yours go the extra mile by investing in one from D’arienzo that complies to Italy’s stringent quality and manufacturing checklist. Future fall wardrobe: sorted!

Elisa Cavaletti

Designed by Daniela Dallavalle, the sophisticated Elisa Cavaletti range is both easy to wear and perfect for any occasion. A particular strong point for the brand is polished suiting and dresses, but we’re falling for the comfortable, casual loungewear too.

Blanca Luz

Milanese brand Blanca Luz takes its inspiration from the freshness of nature: both in its approach to fabrics (think: linen, cotton, viscose) and finish. The magic of the Mediterranean also comes through in the colors used and easy, breezy silhouettes.

Amina Rubinacci

Already a runaway success in the U.S., Amina Rubinacci likely needs no introduction to savvy European-influenced shoppers. Since the 1970s, the brand has been creating the type of fashions we crave wearing each day—to the extent that Rubinacci earned the nickname, “Queen of knits”.

Colb

Since 1968, Bologna-based Colb is a family-ran label characterized by a mix of tradition and modernity. The brand is a go-to for feminine pieces executed to strict, high quality, artisan standards—and you can expect painstaking details like rhinestone embellishment and embroidery too.

Pietro Brunelli

Maternity wear that doesn’t sacrifice elegance or style: Milan-based brand Pietro Brunelli delivers on both fronts. Talk about answering the prayers of expectant mothers everywhere!

Rossorame

Rossorame, by design duo Bruno Simeone and Daniele del Genio, is all about Made in Italy’s non negotiable standards infused with passion and luxury. We can’t get enough of the trophy jackets and ready-for-anything dresses.

Bessi

Bessi has been around since 1950—and the same quality and femininity has ensured its lasting success all these years later. Bessi is found throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. Unsurprisingly, seeing as women everywhere love its colorful, timeless designs.

