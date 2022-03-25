Daily Media: Executive Hires At Versace, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Valentino, Brother Vellies, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Behnaz Ghahramani is now CEO of Brother Vellies.

2. Gianfilippo Testa is now CEO at Alexander McQueen.

3. Emmanuel Gintzburger is now CEO at Versace.

4. Laurent Bergamo is now chief commercial officer Americas, Brazil, Europe, and Middle East at Valentino.

5. Andrea Bonini is now chief financial officer at Prada. Cristina De Dona is now group general counsel and Diego Maletto is now group internal auditing director.

6. Marisa Schiestl-Swarovski is now chair to the board of trustees at Swarovski.

7. Shaneel Anjum is now head of talent, Canada at Shine Talent Group. Sarah Hickam is now head of talent, US at the company.

8. Amanda Reuben is now director, fashion at JBC.

9. Curtis George Kelly is now senior director, PR at The Brand Guild. Kelly Ayen is also now senior director, PR at the company.

10. Kim Gallo is now account manager at Civic Entertainment Group.

11. Sarah Torkornoo is now community manager at Galaxy.

12. Ben Utley is now account manager, consumer packaged goods division at SHADOW. Liz Gately is now account coordinator in the company’s same division.

13. Isabela Farinella is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

14. Jess Martino is now junior editorial manager at Infinity Creative Agency.

15. Full Scope PR, a full-service public relations firm based out of West Hollywood, has launched. The team are Jack Ketsoyan, Pia Malihi,Chad Schubert, Johnny Gines, and Bridget Sjolie.

Plus!

16. Brandsway Creative is now representing Flaviana Matata.

17. Muse Model Management is now representing rapper and musician LEAF, and models Sessilee Lopez and Hind Sahli.

18. PURPLE is now representing L’Avenue at Saks and Casablanca Paris.

19. PR Consulting is now representing Tamara Mellon.

20. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing VEHLA Eyewear.

21. Accent PR_ojects is now representing fashion brand One/Of.

22. Phyllis London is now representing Hamilton Jewelers.

23. Clark Caspi is now representing Form and Fold.

24. Agentry PR is now representing Heroes Motors.

25. JJ PR is now representing Salon Yoshiko at Bergdorf Goodman.

26. Laura Lapitino is now representing Alina Abegg.

27. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Shaeri.

28. Michele Marie PR is now representing Aroha Oils, Dondolo, Savannah Miller, LaCoochie, Forest, HOMME+FEMME, Muse Plastic Surgery, Ntrl by Sabs, and F.Major.

29. Studio Beauty is now representing One Ocean Beauty.

30. SHO+CO is now representing ClHu | Clothes for Humans.

31. THE CONSULTANCY PR is now representing Hudson Valley Lighting Group and House of Nomad.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.