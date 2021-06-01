Model, muse, and mom Irina Shayk has stepped into a new role: footwear designer! The Russian super has collaborated with luxury brand Tamara Mellon and its eponymous founder to launch a three-piece line of sexy and strong options that embody her own fashion sense.

Mellon told The Daily, “I’ve always admired Irina’s sense of style, and so, for this collection we really wanted to bring her personal style to life for our customers and her followers.” Mom-of-one Shayk added that it was important for her to work with a brand that has female empowerment at the forefront. “I love the Tamara Mellon brand and Tamara’s vision,” she said. “Being female founded, and with 81% female employees, it truly supports the power of women! I’m happy to be a part of the mission and to collaborate with her.”

The capsule collection ($595-$895) features three versatile styles—the lug sole high heel Sun Valley sandal, the Sand Dune buckled flat forms, and the slouchy leather Escape boots—all of which seek to channel Irina’s edgy yet comfortable sensibility. The Sand Dune sandals arrive online and in stores today, with two colorways of the Sun Valley heels landing on June 15, and the Escape boots rounding out the drop on June 27.

Below we caught up with Shayk, who’s repped by The Lions, for a hot minute to hear her dish on the design process and what’s in store this summer.

Tell us about the collection and why you chose a mix between sandals and boots?

I love to wear boots in the summertime: it just looks cool and boots go with everything. Sandals are also essential for summer and of course, a heel! Even though I love flat shoes, the heels have a cloud cushion insole and a lug sole platform, so you really don’t feel like you’re wearing heels. Comfort was the idea behind the whole collection.

How did your Tamara Mellon collaboration come about?

You know when you meet people and you just connect with them right away? That’s how it was. I love what the Tamara Mellon brand stands for—every woman at the company has a seat at the table. When Tamara approached me to do a

collaboration, I couldn’t say no.

How do you find the design process?

I enjoyed it! It was great working with Tamara and her team to create the capsule. We did everything remotely via Zoom.

What are your summer plans, are you vacationing?

I hope so! But where to go….? I hope to visit Europe, it’s been so long.

What’s your perfect summer day itinerary?

Hmmmm…..let’s see. Just do nothing! Chill and read, hangout, and enjoy

Five summer essentials?

Sunscreen, a good book, moisturizer, lip balm, and of course, my Tamara Mellon x Irina Shayk Escape Boots!

Fashion designer to watch?.

Riccardo Tisci at Burberry

NYFW plans?

You’ll have to wait and see…..!

What’s your summer 2021 vibe in one word?

FUN!

