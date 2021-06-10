Editor’s Pick: ETRO White Magnolia Fragrance

What: Inspired by the beauty of spring and the wonder of nature, ETRO’s new White Magnolia fragrance combined fresh and clean scents that’ll have you mentally transported in an instant. Magnolia and hellebore, accompanied by boiseé notes, result in an eau de parfum that’s unisex and a real people pleaser. White Magnolia comes packaged in a 100ml flacon, ornately housed inside a bottle with the brand’s signature paisley pattern. Pretty packaging and an evocative seasonal scent? Pure loveliness!

Who: For the fragrance, Italian fashion house ETRO partnered with Firmenich maître parfumeur, Olivier Cresp. Since 1968, the label has been famed for its blending of tradition with contemporary ideals, iconic patterns and prints, and its expression of style through both ready to wear and unisex fragrances alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETRO (@etro)

Why: This vanity staple delivers on its promise. While Calabriam bergamot nods to a refreshing Mediterranean summertime—with notes of freshly picked fruits and the subtlety of cedarwood—the magnolia blends with hellebore and woody undertones to release a sweet mist with every spritz! We were sold by the packaging, but the scent has us signed, sealed, and delivered.

How much: $220

Where: etro.com, selected department stores, and specialized perfumeries.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.