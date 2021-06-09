Emily DiDonato Is Pregnant With A Baby Girl!

Emily DiDonato is the latest model to announce baby joy! The New York-native took to social media to share the exciting news today in a sweet one-minute clip on Instagram detailing the behind the scenes moments.

The model and Covey skincare founder, 30, and husband Kyle Peterson will welcome the baby girl in early December. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, DiDonato said she found out she was pregnant very early on after taking a test when she didn’t feel “quite like [herself].”

“I felt a little tired. I was a little bloated,” she told the outlet. “I actually just had a test in my drawer and I was like, ‘I’m just going to take this. I have a weird feeling that this is potentially going to be positive.” She jokingly added that when she saw the result on the stick, she felt like she was in a movie.

She added that she was so excited after doing multiple tests that she “blurted” out the news to her husband as soon as he walked through the door.

The Tribeca-based couple met in 2014, when a last minute flight change due to bad weather left DiDonato sitting next to Peterson. The two hit it off and realized they lived one block away from each other in Manhattan—and were married in 2018.

