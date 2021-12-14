Daily Events Diary: Susanne Bartsch’s Toy Drive, Out For Dinner With Irina Shayk, AMI’s Star-Studded Store Opening, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Susanne Bartsch’s Toy Drive and New York, New York show

The latest annual toy drive hosted by nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch collected over 5,000 gifts for children from communities in need and in local hospitals. The event was attended by notables such as Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco, Christian Cowan, Teddy Quinlivan, Patti Wilson, Amanda Lepore, Steven Klein, Zaldy, David Burleson, Linux, Griffin Brooks Maxwell, and many more.

(Images by Vincenzo Dimino)

Favorite Daughter’s first-ever store opens in Beverly Hills

Dynamic duo Sara and Erin Foster were joined by many of their A list pals as they cut the proverbial ribbon on their first brick and mortar store. At the opening of their Beverly Hills boutique, the sisters mingled with Kate Hudson, Molly Shannon, Rachel Zoe, Colton Underwood, and Jamie Mizrahi, among others.

AMI reveals first US store

Fashion’s finest flocked to help AMI’s founder and creative director Alexandre Mattiussi celebrate the opening of the brand’s first store—now sitting pretty in Soho at 77 Greene St. The star-studded event brought together fans of the Parisian brand for a celebratory cocktail and a peek at the exclusive capsule collection, Ami de Coeur, designed in collaboration with New York-based artist Kevin Lyons. Notable industry names also joined Mattiussi for an intimate dinner to welcome the label to the city, and rounded out the opening celebrations with a party at The Empire State Building.

20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society’s screening of “The King’s Man”

Rolling out the red carpet on a Monday, actors and industry insiders decamped to the Museum of Modern Art for a screening of The King’s Man, followed by an exclusive after party at The Polo Bar. The movie’s stars, including Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, and Rhys Ifans were in town for the event, as well as co-producer Carlos Peres. Joining them on the night were other attendees including Giancarlo Esposito, Deborra-Lee Jackman, Donna Karan, William Abadie, Michael Aronov, Odelya Halevi, Sarah Megan Thomas, Julia Chatterley, Peter Cincotti, Alina Baikova, Brooks Nader, Lorraine Schwartz, Pritika Swarup, Sophie Sumner, Dale Moss, Johannes Huebl, Eve Plumb, Vanessa Moody, Vlada Roslyakova, Daniel Benedict, Alex Lundqvist, Anne McNally, Zandy Forbes, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

(Images by BFA)

Guerlain’s cozy West Village dinner party

Veronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain Paris, and new makeup creative director Violette Serrat were in town to host a dinner party celebrating the launch of brand’s The New Legendary Reds Collection (coming out January 2022!). The chicsters were joined by a bevy of beauties, including Irina Shayk, Maude Apatow, Helena Christensen, Pom Klementieff, Sade Strehkle, Emily Ferber, and Rachel Felder, among others. The dinner party took place at Les Trois Cheveux, owned by acclaimed chef and proprietor Angie Mar. Mwah!

(Images by BFA)

Deux Moi x Studs holiday bash, hosted by Leah McSweeney

Anon, please! The celeb spotting was off the charts last Friday night, as infamous Instagram tip line Deux Moi brought its signature sass to real life by joining Studs for a holiday get together with Real Housewives star Leah McSweeney. The bash was also Studs’ first-ever event, coming hot on the heels of its most recent store opening on the Upper East Side. Among those in attendance at Lavan for the shindig were Ziwe, Hari Nef, Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Julia McGuire, Miriam Haart, Kit Keenan, and Catherine Cohen, among others.

(Images by BFA)

