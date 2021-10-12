Daily Events Diary: Madonna’s Midnight Performance, A Gala At Central Park Zoo, And More Parties To Peruse

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Madonna’s intimate midnight performance with Jon Batiste and Belvedere Vodka

Insiders flocked to Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem for an exclusive evening with Madonna. Madge performed a selection of songs from her concert film ‘Madame X,’ as well as classics including La Isla Bonita and Like a Prayer, accompanied by musician Jon Batiste and his band. Among those in attendance sipping Belvedere Vodka and Madonna’s custom ‘The Madame X’ cocktail were Lordes Leon, Steven Klein, Teezo Touchdown, Loic Mabanza, Jose Xtravaganza, Aquaria, Julia Fox, Dylan Burnside, Fin Argus, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Gabe Ocasio-Cortez, James Cusati-Moyer, Richie Shazam, Legendary Damon, Yves Mathieu, and MADAME X directors Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

Francisco Costa and John Melo host intimate dinner at Caviar Kaspia

Francisco Costa, founder of Costa Brazil, and John Melo, CEO of Amyris, hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the close of Paris Fashion Week. Among those in attendance at the chic feast were Nina Garcia, Camila Coelho, Gabe Stone Shayer, Ariel de Ravenel, Emili Sindlev, Viky Radar, Tamara Kalinic, Vic Ceridono, Nina Suess, Barbara Katz Migliori, Raquel Strada, Erik Maza, Caroline Grosso, Rory Satran, Ondine Azoulay, Alexa Lanza, Rae Boxer, Alice Pfeiffer, and Mike Obenson. À bientôt!

Monique Lhuillier + Kay Jewelers host Bridal Week party and presentation

Designer Monique Lhuillier unveiled her new BLISS jewelry line for Kay Jewelers against panoramic city views at 620 Loft & Garden. The rooftop event also served as a presentation for Lhuillier’s dreamy Fall Winter ’22 bridal designs, with an interactive presentation and plenty of photo opps.

Veronica Beard ‘Make It Happen’ Dinner at Bergdorf Goodman

Veronica Beard and Bergdorf Goodman came together to celebrate community and connection (over cocktails!) with a conversation and intimate dinner. The event, thrown in recognition of Veronica Beard’s Make It Happen campaign, brought together a powerhouse guestlist of luminaries from the worlds of fashion, philanthropy, technology, and culture. Among those in attendance to witness the conversation between author and activist Jodie Patterson, entrepreneur Marina Larroude, and artist Quentin Jones (moderated by Pinterest’s head of content and creator partnerships Aya Kanai) were Veronica Beard founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, Brent Neale, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Pritika Swarup, Katie Sturino, Amanda Nguyen, Madulika Sharma, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Maria Duenas Jacobs, and Jeanne Cadieu.

Wildlife Conservation Society gala at Central Park Zoo

This year’s Wildlife Conservation Society gala honored businessman David Bonderman for his dedication to conservation causes and his philanthropic commitment to reducing poaching and wildlife trafficking in Africa. The WCS Gala took place outside at Central Park Zoo and even incorporated a performance by Sheryl Crowe. The co-chairs of the event were Elizabeth and Lee Ainslie, Jill and Gordon Dyal, Christopher J. Elliman, Laura and Peter Grauer, Diane and Andreas Halvorsen, Tony and Amie James, Amelia and Bayo Ogunlesi, Mary and Howdy Phipps, Alejandro and Charlotte Santo Domingo, Kitty and Stephen Sherrill, Loretta and Chris Stadler, Allison and Leonard Stern, Andrew and Ann Tisch, and Ward and Priscilla Woods. All proceeds were dedicated to advancing WCS’s mission to save wildlife and wild places.

