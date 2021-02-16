Bellissima! Discover The Best Of Made In Italy Fashion Right Here

Are you ready to uncover what’s new and exciting in Italian fashion? Step this way because we’ve got you covered.

As the Coterie trade show once again takes place virtually—making it the largest digital event of its kind in the world!—the Italian Trade Agency is endeavoring to bring 59 of its most popular brands to the world’s attention in an innovative way. No plane ticket required! While Milan Fashion Week might be a few weeks out, there’s no time like the present to learn about these high-quality, fashion forward names in ready to wear, accessories, footwear, and more.

The Coterie platform, which is live from February 16 to March 16, is allowing buyers, reps, retailers, and brands to connect and do business in an efficient and seamless manner. Within the portal, Made in Italy has a whole dedicated discovery section, and we simply can’t stop browsing through the sartorial offering that the country is known and admired for worldwide. Think: cashmere, chic tailoring, and beyond.

And because you can always rely on your Daily, we’ll be delving in deeper to create an ongoing content series highlighting everything that the Made in Italy brands have to offer. Keep your eyes peeled for the stories from this week on and stay in the know.

The Italian Trade Agency is proud to support the Made in Italy section, ensuring fashion lovers are still able to discover the stories behind the brands safely from home, all while having a high-quality virtual experience.

What are you waiting for? Transport yourself to the Italy Pavilion here and follow all the action on @extraitastyle.