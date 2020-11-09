Take A Peak Inside Soho’s Stunning New Alexander McQueen Flagship

Say hello to Soho’s newest retail tenant. A breath-taking Alexander McQueen flagship store has opened on Greene Street—conceived by creative director Sarah Burton in collaboration with the architect Smiljan Radic—and it’s a must-visit for fans of the British brand.

While the internationally-recognized Chile-born Radic does not usually create retail concepts, he is also the creative talent behind the brand’s London store. Housing women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, the space displays everything from fresh-off-the-runway gowns to the now iconic signature skull-adorned accessories.

To give pieces the prominence they deserve, the store utilizes new concepts like ‘floating’ mannequins, and selected product—including the ever-popular sneakers, knuckleduster clutches, and initial pendants—is displayed on colossal light-reflecting stone structures which were created by Radic’s wife. These structures are also the perfect platform to showcase new wishlist-worthy The Tall Story handbags and Sculptural Pouches too.

The overall goal is for the store to bring guests on an immersive retail experience, inspired by the brand’s aesthetic and affinity with nature. To achieve this, guests enter underneath an incredibly intricate net curtain featuring hand-embroidered and beaded butterflies and beetles, which is inspired by the Fall Winter ’18 collection. (Any visitors to London’s Bond Street flagship will have seen a similar feature there.)

In the center of the space, the fitting room is almost like a soundproof cocoon and is cloaked in printed butterfly fabric also inspired from the Fall Winter ’18 collection. And adding to the nature-heavy theme, walls are rendered in a new effect called ‘cotton crete’, which gives off an almost honey-comb appearance.

Opening its doors over the weekend, the store also carries product from the new Holiday campaign which launched last week. Think: AMQ playing cards, hair accessories, sneaker charms, and more. So if you’re wondering what’s on our stocking filler wishlist, look no further.

