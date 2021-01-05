Actress Tanya Roberts Is Confirmed Dead, One Day After Her Publicist Prematurely Announced It

That 70s Show star and former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has passed away, aged 65. The confirmed announcement comes in the midst of a bizarre SNAFU, whereby news of her death ran prematurely in the media yesterday morning.

It turns out her domestic partner, Lance O’Brien, had mistaken her for dead and Roberts’ publicist told the press that the actress had died on Sunday. But when none other than Ashton Kutcher was seen commenting “she’s alive bro” on tributes being made to the actress, people realized they’d got their wires crossed. The onetime Charlie’s Angel officially died around 9PM on Monday night at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, according to her doctors.

As per TMZ, O’Brien had tried to rectify his mistake but news of her ‘death’ had already traveled too far. The mixup came after he had visited her in the hospital on Sunday and saw her suddenly open her eyes but then shut them and he saw her fade away. He told the outlet he thought she was dead and left, without speaking to medical staff. He then got a phone call Monday from Cedars, informing him that Roberts was still alive.

Roberts, who had no children and was pre-deceased by her first husband Barry Roberts, is remembered for her 41 acting credits. Most famously, she played Donna Pinciotti’s ‘hot mom’ Midge in That 70s Show. During her lengthy career, she also posed for Playboy and did commercial ads for Clairol, Cool Ray sunglasses, Excedrin, and Ultra Brite.

RIP.

