What You Need To Know About American Eagle Outfitter’s New Premium Brand AE77—Now Open In Soho!

Say hello to Spring Street’s newest retail tenant—AE77 opens its doors this week. The endeavor, from American Eagle Outfitters, brings the same reliable fit and fashions the retail giant is known for with its assortment of brands, with a sustainably-minded, elevated, and premium approach.

Established in New York City, AE77 is introducing itself to customers with a store that speaks to what the local area felt like back in the 1970s. As such, visitors can expect reclaimed furniture, exposed brick walls and elements which give the space a Soho artist studio-style feel, a welcoming woodsy aroma. Seeing as we’re taking a trip down memory lane, there’s also a visual display which brings you through the average life cycle and history of a pair of jeans.

Indeed, it’s the perfect backdrop for the focus: denim that limits its environmental impact by utilizing organic and recycled fabric. To further limit its social responsibility, the brand exclusively uses Green Chemistry, which reduces or eliminates the generation of hazardous substances commonly used in the washing of denim, and adheres to water conserving methods.

The Fall ’21 collection, available at the store, features a denim assortment that leads with nine fits and features the classic fit tailored for both men and women. To give AE77 a distinctive feel from AEO’s other brands, there’s also new takes on certain fits, an offering of versatile dresses, tops, flannel shirts, and curated vintage pieces are also seamlessly integrated into the store’s merchandising. Recycled cashmere is also set to debut in store in the coming months!

AE77’s e-commerce site is scheduled to launch on October 15, and in the meantime, the campaign—shot and directed by creative director Trey Laird—that shows the energy of the brand’s NYC home will whet your appetite. Watch the campaign below—and plan your visit to 83 Spring Street accordingly.

