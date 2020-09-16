The Daily Front Row and Beauty Made in Italy Host Luxe Luncheon During NYFW

The Daily Front Row editors enjoyed a brief pause from socially-distanced fashion show presentations to host an elegant outdoor luncheon with Beauty Made in Italy during New York Fashion Week. The gathering was to celebrate, highlight, and promote the Beauty Made in Italy program and its participating brands to the U.S market and consumer.

The chic event took place at Scarpetta Garden Cafe on Madison Avenue—because of course, when you have to impress New Yorkers and Italians, no one does a plate of delicious spaghetti like this upscale eatery does. A guest list including celebrity stylists Cristina Ehrlich and Madison Guest, influencers Mary Leest, Jessica Wang, Coco and Kaye Bassey, Sophie and Charlotte Bickley, Krystal Bick, Bridget Bahl, Sophie Sumner, Sai De Silva, Grace Atwood, and makeup artist Cassandra Garcia showed up in their splendor for an afternoon of learnings and Italian beauty secrets.

Those in attendance toasted Mr. Antonino Laspina, the Italian Trade Commissioner of New York with glasses of Frosé (which was almost dangerously tasty) and took strategic breaks from visiting the brand displays to nibble on more Cicchetti (who could blame them!). The Italian Trade Commission’s senior manager of marketing and events Paola Guida, and brand reps were also on site to provide further insight into the curated edit of products.

It’s hard to upstage Scarpetta’s incredible offerings—guests were treated to a menu which included charred octopus, tuna susci, halibut, roasted chicken breast, and a dessert plate of sgroppino and espresso budino—but the goodie bag was equally too-good-for-words.

Everyone was thrilled to go home for an evening of self-care (an essential during NYFW) with goodies from the Beauty Made in Italy brands. So what will they be soon obsessing over? Shimmering truffle-infused body oils and serums from Skin & Co Roma, a Gwyneth Paltrow-approved innovative blow dryer from Gama Professional, pioneering skincare from Pietro Simone, beauty essentials from Perlier, a Proraso grooming kit, Saponificio Varesino’s honey miel soap, and vintage-style dental products from Marvis.

And while we can’t travel to Italy for now, unique and evocative scents from Carthusia, Acqua dell’Elba, and Acca Kappa, also included within the mind-blowing gift bag, can mentally transport us there in the meantime. Preferably, with a plate of Scarpetta’s spaghetti in close proximity.

