Atlanta Apparel: 7 Elevated Athleisure & Loungewear Exhibitors To Note This June

Listen up! Atlanta Apparel returns from June 8-11, offering one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Furthermore, they can still pick up summer immediates too—not to mention discover everything the market has to offer in terms of ready to wear, accessories, footwear, and more.

As excitement builds, we’re casting an eye to the ever-prevailing category of athleisure and loungewear, whether it’s for the studio or for the street. From cashmere to chic sets and performance gear, Atlanta Apparel’s temporary exhibitors and permanent showrooms have it all.

Read on for some of our must-see brands showcasing their wares at AmericasMart next month when the fashion discovery event returns.

Mono B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mono B (@mymonob)

Z Supply

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z SUPPLY (@zsupply)

Perfect White Tee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by perfectwhitetee (@perfectwhitetee)

Michael Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Stars (@michaelstarsinc)

Mod Ref

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOD REF (@modrefclothing)

Brodie Cashmere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brodie Cashmere (@brodiecashmereofficial)

Grey State Apparel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey State Apparel (@grey_state_apparel)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.