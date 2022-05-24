News

Atlanta Apparel: 7 Elevated Athleisure & Loungewear Exhibitors To Note This June

by Freya Drohan
Listen up! Atlanta Apparel returns from June 8-11, offering one final chance for buyers to place their Fall Winter ’22 orders. Furthermore, they can still pick up summer immediates too—not to mention discover everything the market has to offer in terms of ready to wear, accessories, footwear, and more.

As excitement builds, we’re casting an eye to the ever-prevailing category of athleisure and loungewear, whether it’s for the studio or for the street. From cashmere to chic sets and performance gear, Atlanta Apparel’s temporary exhibitors and permanent showrooms have it all.

Read on for some of our must-see brands showcasing their wares at AmericasMart next month when the fashion discovery event returns.

Mono B

 

Z Supply

 

Perfect White Tee

 

Michael Stars

 

Mod Ref

 

Brodie Cashmere 

Grey State Apparel 

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

