Editor’s Pick: Vero Moda One-shoulder Floral Dress

by Freya Drohan
What: Brunch? Al fresco fête? Christening? There’s few dress codes that this versatile and flirty little one-shoulder mini won’t work for. Plus, it’s sustainably-minded too.

Who: Having first arrived on the trend-aware high street scene in 1987, Vero Moda continues to evolve while keeping reliability, authenticity, and consciousness at the forefront. There’s a myriad of reasons why everyone from Kate Moss and Christy Turlington and Gisele are fans of the brand. 

Why: Dress it up with strappy sandals and a clutch or tone it down with biker boots and a leather jacket—either way, the tomato red-hued floral print number will do all the work for you. Thanks to its waist-tie detail and ruffle hem, whatever way you wear it, a flattering silhouette is guaranteed.

Where: Nordstrom.com

How much: $65

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

