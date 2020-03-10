Red Haute! 9 Beauty Products To Give You This Season’s Trendiest Look

This season, all you need is a bright red statement lip and a dramatic graphic cat eye. Pair with a glowing complexion, courtesy of just a touch of highlighter, and…voilà!

1. Pat McGrath LABS MTHRSHP Sublime: Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette, $65

2. Maybelline New York Eyestudio Hyper Easy Liquid Eyeliner in Pitch Black, $8.99

3. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation, $43

4. Sisley Paris Phyto-Lèvres Perfect Lip Liner in Ruby, $58

5. YSL Rogue Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick Collector’s Edition in Make It Burn, $38



6. Too Faced Lunar New Year Diamond Light Highlighter, $36



7. Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer, $36



8. Kérastase Genesis Sérum Fortifiant Hair Serum, $51



9. Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $28

