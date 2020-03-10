Chic Report

Red Haute! 9 Beauty Products To Give You This Season’s Trendiest Look

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 (IMAXtree)

This season, all you need is a bright red statement lip and a dramatic graphic cat eye. Pair with a glowing complexion, courtesy of just a touch of highlighter, and…voilà!

1. Pat McGrath LABS MTHRSHP Sublime: Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette, $65

2. Maybelline New York Eyestudio Hyper Easy Liquid Eyeliner in Pitch Black, $8.99

3. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation, $43

beauty products

4. Sisley Paris Phyto-Lèvres Perfect Lip Liner in Ruby, $58

beauty products

5. YSL Rogue Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick Collector’s Edition in Make It Burn, $38

6. Too Faced Lunar New Year Diamond Light Highlighter, $36

7. Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer, $36

beauty products

8. rastase Genesis Sérum Fortifiant Hair Serum, $51

9. Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $28

Read the complete new issue of The Daily Palm Beach below!

