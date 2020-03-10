Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Revlon Announces Major Layoffs (Business of Fashion)

In an effort to improve profitability, Revlon has announced it will eliminate 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022. The move will save the company an estimated $230 million. Revlon has been struggling in the increasingly competitive beauty market, with sales declining five quarters in a row.

Rihanna Joins the LVMH Prize Jury as Finalists Are Revealed

The 7th edition of the LVMH Prize is heating up as the pool of designers was cut from 20 semi-finalists to eight. Those competing in the last leg of the competition are:

Ahluwalia by Priya Ahluwalia, British menswear designer based in London

Casablanca by Charaf Tajer, French menswear designer based in London

Chopova Lowena by Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena, Bulgarian-American and British womenswear designers based in London

Nicholas Daley, British menswear designer based in London

Peter Do, American womenswear designer based in New York

Sindiso Khumalo, South African womenswear designer based in Cape Town

Supriya Lele, British-Indian womenswear designer based in London

Tomo Koizumi by Tomotoka Koizumi, Japanese womenswear designer based in Tokyo

The winners will be announced in Paris on June 5th. But before then, they’ll have to go through one more round of judging. This year’s jury features a number of LVMH designers, including Rihanna — who launched Fenty with the conglomerate last year — Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Kris Van Assche, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, and Clare Waight Keller. The judging panel also includes LVMH executives Delphine Arnault, EVP of Louis Vuitton, Jean-Paul Claverie, Bernard Arnault’s advisor and head of corporate philanthropy, and Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.

Isabel Marant to Launch Eyewear Collection

Isabel Marant has reached a 10-year licensing agreement with Safilo to manufacture and distribute a new optical and sunglasses collection. “Safilo’s expertise and capabilities in the design, development and manufacturing of eyewear, as well as their qualitative and widespread distribution reach, are the critical factors that lead us to take this exciting challenge of entering into our first ever eyewear licensing agreement,” Marant explained. “We were looking for a partner capable of translating our idea of a sartorial interpretation into an accessory that is emblematic of present-day style.” The collection will launch in Spring 2021.

The Four Seasons’ Restaurant Trademark Is for Sale (Page Six)

One year after shuttering, The Four Seasons brand is for sale. The restaurant’s “logo, domain name, social-media accounts and even the copyright to two cookbooks” are up for auction, ending Thursday.

Zayn Stars In Campaign for Anwar Hadid’s Jewelry Line Martyre

Martyre, the unisex jewelry line founded by Anwar Hadid and Yoni Laham, has cast Zayn in its new campaign. The collection features an array of hoops, necklaces, rings, and cuffs in sterling silver and 14K rose and yellow gold.

