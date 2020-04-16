10 Beauty Products So Gorgeous You’ll Never Want to Put Them Away

Sure, we’re struggling to make it through tough times — self-isolating, spending responsibly, etc. — but we must not give up on life’s little joys. Little joys like these gorgeous beauty products, which are so lovely, they’ll boost your spirits every time you look at them.

1. SK-II New Pitera Essence, $247

We’ve already touted the brand’s “Miracle Water” formula but the two limited edition bottle designs (Pink and Black) created for the Tokyo Olympics are simply adorable. The lightweight liquid is a power-house product but we recommend getting both collectible looks before they’re gone – limited editions!



2. CAROLINA HERRERA Good Girl Eau de Parfum, $119

It’s so good to be bad, non? This fragrance is a combination of jasmine for a bright feminine note but also includes darker hints of cocoa and intoxicating tonka. Throw in some almond and coffee along with tuberose and you’ve got the perfect scent for a femme fatale in a chic stiletto container.



3. CHANTECAILLE Hummingbird Quartet, $72

These limited-edition compacts with stunningly detailed artwork of humming birds – there’s a warm and cool version – boast four shimmering eyeshadows. The goal is to create a prismatic effect that changes when seen in different light just like a hummingbird’s wings. The benefit is the gorgeous compact they’re housed in.



4. CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour, $50

“The red sole was born from red nail polish. I am giving back to beauty what the shoes took from the nails many years ago,” the designer commented on his foray into beauty. The cap is modeled after Louboutin’s Ballerina ULTIMA shoe, the highest heel he’s ever created. And the shade is his sole’s signature color.

5. ROUGE HERMES Poppy Lip Shine, $67

Sure it’s a crazy splurge but who doesn’t love seeing that bright orange box arrive? The storied house’s lipsticks – inspired by colors from its Birkin bag archives – have been best sellers since they launched earlier this year. The formula is enriched with mother-of-pearl micro-particles for a rich texture. And don’t worry, it’s a translucent orange color so you only get a natural hint of color even though the packaging is electric!



6. ANNA SUI Creamy Cheek Color, $22

So basically every beauty product from Sui comes with insanely chic packaging! This little cheek color caught our eye with its whimsical butterfly cap. Inside is a stamp sponge dipped into a highly concentrated powder. Just apply to the apples for a smooth and poreless look. So petite, you can stash it anywhere.



7. BY TERRY PARIS Brightening CC Palette Illuminating Color Correcting Palette, $65

We love this line! But this product is a triple threat featuring a brightening powder, color corrector, and cheek highlighter all infused with rose extracts. Not only does the compact feature an equally floral motif but the powders inside are all shaped as roses too. Whether it’s open or closed, it’s a stellar standout and it balances your skin tone. You’ll get a nice glow from the rose-hip oil while reducing redness for a vibrant, flawless look.



8. GUERLAIN Orchidee Imperiale Black Day Cream, $1,340

We know, we know! This is the ultimate in extravagance but you’re getting an A-list cream containing an extremely rare black orchid. Originally from Peru, it’s know for adapting to its climate which increases the plant’s longevity. So what the plant does for itself, it can do for you by reducing the appearance of aging. Say farewell to wrinkles and hello to firmer skin as you luxuriously slather it on with the roll applicator. The porcelain jar is reusable and has been hand-crafted by Maison Bernardaud, a company who’s been around since 1863. Consider it an investment piece that you’ll never take off your beauty table.



9. TOM FORD Soleil Glow Up Foundation SPF Hydrating Cushion Compact, $88

If anyone knows importance of aesthetics it’s Mr. Ford! Just like his “everything is just right” ambiance in A Single Man, this lightweight formula is housed in a minimalist, sleek but classy container. In addition to giving sun protection – for those lucky enough to see it – the foundation will even out your skin tone. Tom Ford Infusing Complex and pearl powders make sure you don’t have a cake-y look but a dewy radiance we all long for now.

10. SAINT LAURENT Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine Lipstick, $38

Not only does this lipstick meets balm have a shimmering exterior but you get the added bonus of the glitter star inside in the middle of the lipstick. You get just enough glam without it being too over the top thanks to pearls for iridescent shine embedded in the star. Rock on!



