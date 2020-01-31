The Daily Media: 31 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly Media Moves roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. Karis Durmer is now CEO, Americas of Scotch & Soda. She was previously CEO of Altuzarra.

2. Shira Sue Carmi is now CEO of Altuzarra. She was previously president of Mansur Gavriel.

3. Sally Holmes and Danielle McNally are now executive editor and deputy editor of Marie Claire, respectively. Previously Holmes was digital director and McNally was director of features and special projects for MarieClaire.com.

4. Neha Prakash is now senior news and culture editor of Marie Claire. Jenny Hollander and Carl Kelsch have been promoted to director of content strategy and deputy managing editor for the publication, respectively. Finally, Chelsea Hall is now the assistant beauty and fashion editor.

5. Francine Klein is retiring as EVP and general merchandise manager of Bloomingdale’s.

6. Jason Kim is now SVP of marketing at Lacoste.

7. Jan Singer is the new CEO of J.Crew.

8. Ellie Pithers is now digital director of British Vogue.

9. Ben Smith is now the media columnist for the New York Times. Jim Rutenberg — the previous media columnist — is now a writer at large for the politics desk and The Times Magazine.

10. Mathias Rosenzweig has been promoted to digital director of V Magazine.

11. Kwan Cheong Ng is stepping down as CEO of Laura Ashley. Current COO Katharine Poulter will take over.

12. Chris Walters is now SVP of travel and real estate at Magrino.

14. Madison Ottenbacher is now a PR assistant at Dior Beauty.

15. Alfonso Zamarripa is now the marketing manager for DKNY/Donna Karan. He was previously the associate marketing manager at BCBGMAXAZRIA/Centric Brands.

16. Morgan Kilmer is now an associate PR manager at b.good PR.

17. Vince Adams, Stacy Berns, Todd Everett, and Hebe Schecter have joined the board of directors of Delivering Good.

18. BPCM is launching a cannabis division.

Plus!

19. HL Group will represent Monse and Naeem Khan for NYFW, and Casadei for Milan Fashion Week.

20. Purple is now representing Technogym in the U.S. and U.K., Golden Goose, United Colors of Benetton, and Bijan.

21. IHPR is now representing Cuyana.

22. ICA is now representing 4SI3NNA, Sau Lee, and Billini.

23. Erin Kelly PR announces its representation of Kreyol Essence.

24. MMPR is now representing Etica, Nufabrx, Love Classic, Hat Attack, Allurez, and Liberté lingerie.

25. Jaime David is now representing Vardagen.

26. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Heraux.

27. Autumn Communications is now representing Terez.

28. MBA is now representing Atolla and Dr. Steven Pearlman.

29. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Katla.

30. MSH Branding & Communications is now representing Armitron and Torgoen.

31. Vanessa Menkes Communications and LFB Media Group are jointly representing The Savoy Hotel – Miami Beach.

