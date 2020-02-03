JLo Wins the Super Bowl, Sustainability at the BAFTA Awards

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The Super Bowl Was a Surprising Show of High Fashion

Jennifer Lopez took to the Super Bowl Halftime show stage in several custom Versace looks. The choice of designer was perfect for two reasons: the house is closely tied to the city of Miami, where the event was held, and Lopez has had many legendary moments in Versace over the years. Meanwhile, her co-star Shakira wore custom Dundas, and Demi Lovato—who sang the national anthem—rocked an all-white Sergio Hudson jumpsuit paired with an Ermanno Scervino bustier. New J.Lo Looks Hit GUESS

Wanna dress like J.Lo? Of course you do! And while you might not be able to get your hands on her incredible Super Bowl lewks, her Guess campaign outfits just hit stores and are priced to move!



The BAFTA Awards Go Sustainable (The Guardian)

This year, the BAFTA Awards requested attendees keep the environment in mind when dressing for the red carpet. Organizers of the ceremony urged guests to rewear garments they already had, or buy new garments secondhand, or that were made in a sustainable way. While many guests weren’t able to meet the request (likely because they already had their outfits chosen), Kate Middleton made a splash by re-wearing an Alexander McQueen gown.

See some of the night’s big winners below.

Best Film: 1917

Outstanding British Film: 1917

Film Not In the English Language: Parasite

Documentary: For Sama

Animated Film: Klaus

Director: Sam Mendes, 1917

Original Screenplay: Parasite, Han Jin Won and Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay: Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Leading Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor: Joanquin Phoenix, Joker

Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Original Score: Joker

Cinematography: 1917

Costume Design: Little Women

Makeup and Hair: Bombshell

Special Visual Effects: 1917

EE Rising Star Award: Michael Ward

Inside Victoria’s Secret’s Culture of Misogyny (New York Times)

The New York Times has conducted an extensive investigation into the inner workings of Victoria’s Secret, and found the company has a history of misogyny and harassment. Former CMO Ed Razek in particular is accused of a host of inappropriate behavior, including trying to kiss models, making statements about the bodies of his employees, and even touching a model’s crotch ahead of a fashion show. Complaints to the company’s HR department went nowhere. There were even instances of retaliation. In one case, model Andi Muise claims she was not hired for the VS fashion show after she refused Razek’s romantic advances — including suggesting they move in together — despite having appeared in the show for four years.

Razek denies the accusations, calling them “untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context.” Meanwhile Les Wexner — the CEO of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands — declined to comment. He is also accused of making disparaging comments about women. Last year, Wexner came under scrutiny for his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstien.

JW Anderson and Rimowa Join Moncler Genius

Moncler is further expanding its popular “Genius” collaboration series. JW Anderson, who helms his own label as well as Loewe, has designed a collection for the outerwear brand’s 2020 lineup. Meanwhile, Moncler is getting in to luggage design for the first time thanks to a partnership with Rimowa. Titled “Reflection,” the collab promises to showcase novel innovations in technology, connectivity and communication in the digital age.